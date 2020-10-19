WEST RUTLAND -- Firefighters rescued a dog from a blaze that extensively damaged a notable local building over the weekend.
Fire Chief Michael Skaza said the dog, Brody, was expected to be released from the veterinary clinic on Monday and to make a full recovery.
He said the former Main Street Cash Market building was not as fortunate.
"There's extensive interior damage," he said. "The first floor was heavily damaged. ... The second floor, there was a significant amount of damage."
Skaza said the building was "nearly a total loss."
"Certainly all the contents were destroyed," he said.
Skaza said the call came in shortly after midnight Saturday, and firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor; fire extending into the second floor. Skaza said the building's balloon frame construction made it easy for the fire to spread.
"All the interior wall partitions are open from the first floor right up to the attic, with no fire stops and no insulation," he said. "It really is a nice avenue for fire to spread from floor to floor."
Skaza said the lone occupant had gotten out, but that firefighters had to enter the building and search for the dog, who was retrieved successfully. Skaza said nobody was hurt.
Thirty firefighters were on scene from the West Rutland, Rutland City and Rutland Town Departments, with the last crew clearing the scene at around 6 a.m. Vermont State Police shut down Route 4A for roughly five hours. Skaza said the cause was under investigation by Vermont State Police. No information was available as of late Monday afternoon.
Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said the store had been closed for about a year and had been on the market, with one member of the Dephillips family, which owns the building, living with his girlfriend on the second floor and using the first floor for storage.
Goulette said the building, built in 1890, was one of the older structures in town.
"There's definitely still a handful of historic buildings of that caliber, but that's definitely one of the most visible corners in town," she said.
Goulette said a benefit for the family was being planned at the American Legion, and that a Go Fund Me page had been set up to help with the dog's vet bills. To make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ashleigh-amp-jerry-recover-from-house-fire
"An event like this, the West Rutland community pulls together and wants to help," Goulette said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.