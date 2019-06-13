A Clarendon volunteer firefighter is charged with misusing a department credit card.
Vermont State Police issued a news release Thursday saying that Joshua Loseby, 20, of Rutland, had been charged with fraud and cited to appear next month in Rutland criminal court. Police said they received a complaint from the department in late May and found Loseby was using the card to make personal purchases.
Police did not immediately respond to a media inquiry. Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said Thursday that Loseby was using the card to buy fuel for a personal vehicle.
“We’ve switched fuel companies,” Jakubowski said. “We got a bill from Irving Oil, and we put two and two together.”
Jakubowski said all members of the department had access to cards.
“They don’t now,” he said. “We remedied that situation. ... We’re going to be putting a card in a secure box at the station and only officers will have keys.”
Jakubowski said he was unsure as to the extent of Loseby’s misuse of the card. He said it came to less than $1,000 for May but he did not know about the months before that. He said that Loseby, who had been with the department since he was 17 and was recently its firefighter of the year, had been terminated from the department the previous evening.
“He was doing real well — just made some bad decisions,” the chief said. “It hurts quite a bit. He was certified a level-one firefighter. That takes 200 hours to do.”
Jakubowski said he still has about two dozen firefighters on the roster. He said the department’s charter allows them to take firefighters from surrounding towns, which was how Loseby joined.
“We encourage young kids to come on board,” he said. “We can get them trained and going the right way. ... We’re still serving the community and we’re still doing it with pride. This is a little — I don’t know what to call it — a hiccup.”
