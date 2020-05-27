Wednesday afternoon turned hectic for city firefighters as vehicles crashed, transformers blew and a grass fire came uncomfortably close to some propane tanks.
The excitement started some time after 2 p.m. when three different transformers blew out in the city, with a power line coming down on South Main Street near Town Fair Tire. Acting Fire Chief William Lovett said transformers also blew at the corner of Park and Forest streets and at the Curtis Avenue railroad crossing.
“I have no idea what it was about,” he said. “Green Mountain Power was there pretty quick.”
Lovett said it was rare for multiple transformers to blow out at the same time.
“We may get one — like a squirrel crosses,” he said. “Three, I would assume it’s not a squirrel situation.”
In addition to the line going down, the transformer started leaking oil at the South Main Street location, and Lovett said firefighters had to contain it away from the storm drain to keep it out of the sewer.
“Eventually, it would be discharged into the collection tanks, and it’s not good for the digester, the system,” he said.
Later in the afternoon, firefighters were called back to the Curtis Avenue rail crossing when that transformer went out again. This time the line went down and started a brush fire, according to firefighters, that threatened the propane tanks outside Vermont Sport and Fitness.
“We had to wait for GMP to clear to make sure the power line still wasn’t energized,” Lt. Charles Regula said.
Regula said the fire got within 10 feet of the propane tanks, but was quickly brought under control once firefighters got the all-clear.
Green Mountain Power spokeswoman Kristin Kelly said Wednesday evening that the cause of the transformer issues were unclear, but that the leading theory was that equipment may have been damaged in a recent lightning strike.
Whatever the cause, it knocked out power to 1,500 customers in the city. Kelly said power was restored to most customers shortly after 5 p.m., with everyone back on by about 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, some of the firefighter en route to Curtis Avenue were diverted to Lincoln Avenue because of a two-vehicle crash that sheared off a utility pole.
“Luckily, that particular pole did not have any power on it,” Deputy Chief Seth Bride said. “It was all communication.”
Bride said there were no injuries at that scene, but that 10 minutes later firefighters were sent to another crash, this time on Dorr Drive.
Bride said a single vehicle went into a tree and the driver was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, but he had no additional information except that the Department of Public Works was called to check a curbside water shut-off that was struck for potential damage.
The incidents resulted in the department issuing a shift recall late in the afternoon.
At 7 p.m., Bride said he was grilling burgers for his crew.
“They did really good today on the hottest day of the year so far,” he said.
