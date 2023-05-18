BRANDON — Local firefighters have responded to two structure fires in town this week.
The most recent was on Thursday, in a small barn at a home off Indian Springs Drive, said Brandon Fire Chief Tom Kilpeck.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BRANDON — Local firefighters have responded to two structure fires in town this week.
The most recent was on Thursday, in a small barn at a home off Indian Springs Drive, said Brandon Fire Chief Tom Kilpeck.
“It got called in as a shed, but it was a small barn with some animals inside,” he said. “The animals perished. They had goats, chickens, ducks and turkeys. There were 15 birds and two goats.”
The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. Firefighters were finished at the scene by 2 p.m. Kilpeck said Brandon’s mutual aid partners in Pittsford, Salisbury and Proctor assisted.
The cause of the fire is believed to have started because of an electrical issue, he said.
The other fire was on Tuesday at a home on Carver Street. The call came in at around 7 p.m., said Kilpeck. Brandon and its mutual aid partners were there for about three hours and kept the fire mostly contained to the kitchen, though some of it got into the roof.
He said the damage was serious, but it’s not clear whether the home is a total loss.
No one was home at the time of the fire, he said. It displaced two adults and three children. They’re being helped by the American Red Cross, he said.
The cause of that fire isn’t known. Vermont State Police have been asked to investigate, said Kilpeck.
In both cases, firefighters were summoned by 911 calls made by neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.