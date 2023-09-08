A fire at 10 Cleveland Ave. Thursday was deliberately set, according to Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett.
The building once housed the Lynda Lee dress factory, but has in the decades since fallen into disrepair.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 4:01 pm
The fire was reported at 9:28 p.m. On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the south end of the building.
“Somebody lit two of these big piles of waste wood on fire inside the building,” said Lovett.
After about an hour, the fire was extinguished and the department left the scene.
“Luckily, the roof leaks bad enough to where this wood wasn’t really dry so it didn’t get a good chance to catch, and the crew was able to knock it down quickly,” said Lovett.
No one was reported injured.
“We’ve had quite an amount of activity at this location,” said Lovett. “Of course, it’s off-limits and locked, or boarded up as best one can, but there’s a lot of homeless people who’ve ripped the boards off and accessed the building … so there’s quite a population of people in there.”
He doesn’t believe this was a case of someone’s campfire getting out of control.
“Somebody’s intention was to set this on fire,” said Lovett.
