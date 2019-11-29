In what was a quiet day for emergencies for the city, the seven firefighters of Rutland City Fire Department’s C-shift were able to share the Thanksgiving dinner prepared primarily by members Kyle Robillard and Corbin Shattuck.
The men on duty Thursday joked that C-shift should more properly be called “Best Shift.” Robillard gave one indication why they may have earned that title by explaining they had asked the EMTs who ride the Rutland ambulances and the officers with the Rutland Police to join them for dessert.
Robillard, who has been with the fire department for about nine years, said he and Shattuck started with two donated pies. The rest they prepared themselves for their fellow emergency responders.
Shattuck, who has been a firefighter for about a year, provided a smoker to help prepare the turkey. Thanksgiving dinner also included maple-glazed grilled carrots, a green bean casserole, a dish made of mashed sweet potatoes and butternut squash, and homemade stuffing.
Robillard and his mother, Paula Robillard, using his great-grandmother’s recipe, made a chocolate cream pie.
“We prepped the turkey in a brine bath yesterday, but we’ve been plucking away at this all day. After we got our chores and our station work done, we went out and did a little station training, then we stopped by the grocery store and picked up some last-minute items,” Robillard said.
He added that he and Shattuck looked at the food preparation as a responsibility.
“Corbin and I, we put a lot of pride into this meal. We sat down a couple shifts ago and were talking it over, planning it out, looking at different recipes. We always want to put something delicious on the meal or down on the table,” he said.
Shift Commander Bill Lovett talked about the value of sharing Thanksgiving with their fellow firefighters.
“Although everyone would druther be home with their own family, this is our second family. Oftentimes, we spend probably as much time with these guys as we do at home with our families,” Lovett said.
Thanksgiving 2019, up until about 7 p.m., was a good day for fellowship and camaraderie. While the firefighters were ready to respond, there were no emergency responses requested of the RCFD on Thursday.
The firefighters remembered past Thanksgivings that weren’t so quiet, like a fire started by someone trying to deep fry a turkey and another cooking mishap that set kitchen cabinets on fire.
“Typically, it’s people heating their ovens and a little bit of grease falls out of the pan and lands in the bottom of the oven and smokes it up. Luckily, it’s never been anything that’s too overly dramatic,” said firefighter Kyle Goodrich.
The department members said the roads of Rutland are usually pretty quiet on Thanksgiving, and they don’t need to respond to too many serious crashes during the holiday.
Michael Barrett, who has been with the department for more than 30 years, said Thursday was special for another reason. One of his colleagues, Brendan LaFaso, brought his week-old baby to the station.
“That was something special this time around,” he said.
Barrett said sometimes family members come to the station to celebrate but noted during a life spent as an emergency responder, one gets used to holidays at work rather than with the family.
“But Thanksgiving and Christmas, the public’s really good to us,” he added.
