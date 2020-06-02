The city is going to have to wait a bit longer for its new firetruck after it hit a building in New York while on its way to here.
Acting Chief William Lovett said it was unclear when the Rutland City Fire Department would get to take possession of the 2020 Ferrara aerial platform truck, but it would undergo rigorous testing before the city accepted it.
The truck is a roughly $1.5 million replacement for the 1986 tower ladder truck that was taken out of service early last year after it failed a safety inspection. Lovett said it left Ferrara's Holden, Louisiana, factory on April 29 in the care of a delivery driver. He said that driver got off the freeway in Lake George on May 1, stopped at a restaurant to call the local distributor and struck a building.
"The size of the truck, the guy didn't realize he caught the edge of the building as he swung around," Lovett said.
The platform hit the building's roof, Lovett said, creasing the platform door and doing minor damage to the building. He said the company told the driver to return because it would not deliver the truck under those circumstances.
"Ferrara's standard is the platform comes off," Lovett said.
However, he said, there were some hold-ups.
"COVID-19, after Mardi Gras, that whole area is devastated, their work population," he said. "They were not able to do the work right away."
Lovett said the platform was removed and replaced at a facility in Nebraska and then subjected to extensive testing, first by Ferrara and then by a third-party company.
"They're selling us a brand-new fire truck," he said. "They don't want anything to be wrong with it."
Once all the testing and certification is done, the company will try again to get the truck to Rutland, and Lovett said the city will not take possession of it until completing its own testing, including whether it will fit into the fire station.
The department also is in the process of replacing another truck — a 2014 pumper deemed too large for the city — but Lovett said that deal is still a bit in the future.
"We wanted to get one project done before we start another," he said.
