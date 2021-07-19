The city has decided it will press the town on illegal fireworks sales.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to send a letter to the Rutland Town Select Board chair asking that the board make a more active effort to prevent sale of fireworks to unpermitted buyers as a fireworks shop situated in the town.
The motion came at the request of a city woman who said frequent and random fireworks displays had traumatized her dog, and other board members said unpermitted use of fireworks in the city was an increasing problem.
“I’m not sure there is a solution to the problem, but it has caused an extreme amount of stress in my particular situation,” said Lori Towne, who brought the issue to the board.
Towne said she knows her dog, an 8-year-old black Labrador retriever, has a bad reaction to loud noises and will sedate her or arrange for her to stay in a quieter location on the Fourth of July, but people in her neighborhood had been setting off fireworks with such frequency that the dog was getting anxious every night whether there are fireworks or not.
“They have them all hours of the night,” she said. “They have them every weekend. Usually in April it starts, and it goes to October. ... There is no pattern so there is no way to know when these things happen.”
Police, she said, are unable to pinpoint where the fireworks are being set off.
State law allows sales of fireworks to people with permits from their local municipality to use them — which officials in Rutland have been adamant they will not issue except for specific events — but says little about requiring dealers to make sure their customers have such permits.
“I know it’s not a priority for some,” Towne said. “I understand that, but I feel like something ought to be done.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she agreed.
“I had someone in our neck of the woods using big rockets,” she said. “These weren’t little firecrackers. They were mammoth. They are being sold without permits.”
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he had personally gone out trying to find the people setting off fireworks in his neighborhood. He also said he did not want to go after the retailer, saying that he felt the blame is with the users.
“I really wish we could find a way to get to the guys who are setting them off,” he said.
“How are they getting them?” Davis replied. “They’re still being sold without a permit.”
Davis made the motion to send the letter. It was approved without dissent.
