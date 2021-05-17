The pastor of the First Baptist Church said the church needs some kind of help if the historic downtown building is to remain.
The Rev. Patricia Stratton told the Board of Aldermen Monday that the congregation cannot afford the upkeep of the landmark Center Street church building and might have to take it down if they cannot find a better option. Stratton said the congregation is “very small and elderly” and that the building, which is owned by the congregation, is too big for them.
“We have come to realize in the last two months that we can no longer afford to pay for the meeting house,” she said. “We have a very small endowment that has primarily been used for upkeep. With a tile roof, every time the wind blows, I say a prayer.”
Stratton said the building includes a large upstairs sanctuary, a half-gym that includes a “meditative walking labyrinth,” the fellowship hall, a secondary worship space, classrooms, a parlor and a full-service kitchen.
She said it is handicapped-accessible, with a full-sized elevator. The building is roughly 150 years old and appears on the state register of historic places.
“We understand as a congregation, this building, this facade, is cared about by Rutland City,” she said, noting how often the building appears in photographs and paintings. “It would be wonderful if we could stay there and share the building with multiple organizations that would help maintain it. We would be open to selling the building, if there was a developer who wanted to do something interesting with it. ... We don’t want it to fall into ruin, but we are entertaining all options, including conversations with salvage companies. We may end up needing to take the building down.”
Stratton said a pipe burst in February causing damage needing $35,000 in remediation that was not covered by insurance. She said they paid that, but the age of the congregation has made it hard to round up volunteers for tasks like repainting. She said a number of stained glass windows were buckling, and that repairs to just one of them were estimated at $35,000 a few years ago.
“These sort of things in a 150-year-old building are expensive,” she said. “We have no intention of disbanding our church ... but we just cannot afford to maintain that building.”
Stratton said the church wanted the entire city to know about its struggles and welcomed any suggestions.
“We don’t want to do anything that would be sad for Rutland City because we love being in Rutland and we love being part of the community,” she said.
“It is the ongoing knowing that we don’t have the money to keep the building that has caused my board to begin to wrestle with this.”
Alderman Thomas DePoy said Baptist churches appear to be thriving in the southern United States and suggested Stratton reach out to some of those congregations for fundraising help.
Stratton said the churches DePoy was thinking about were Southern Baptists while the Rutland church was American Baptist, explaining that the Baptist church underwent a schism around the time of the U.S. Civil War, largely over congregations’ stances on slavery.
Stratton said that she did not expect Southern Baptist churches to be interested in helping and that American Baptist congregations are autonomous and don’t have the sort of overarching organizational structure a church in another denomination might be able to call on.
Alderman Sam Gorruso suggested Stratton consult with some of the larger property-owners in the area, saying someone — like developer Mark Foley — would likely have good insight into what the congregation could do with the building.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said they should talk to the Rutland Redevelopment Authority to find people who might be interested in some or all of the property.
Alderman William Gillam said he had just texted someone he knew was “looking for a building.”
Stratton thanked the board for the suggestions.
“We really look forward to the magic that could happen from all of this,” she said.
