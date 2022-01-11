An unnamed buyer has purchased the First Baptist Church on Center Street.
The Rev. Patricia Stratton said the sale earned the congregation $20,000 to help find a new home — with a selection of the building’s contents selling at auction for even more — and included a clause preventing the 150-year-old building from being torn down.
Auctioneer Michael Bishop, who helped broker the deal, said the sale contract states the building’s outside appearance cannot be changed.
“There’s no getting around it,” Bishop said. “The church will stand forever like that.”
Bishop said the buyer wished to remain anonymous for the time being. A property transfer had yet to be filed as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the city clerk’s office.
“The buyer does not want his name or his intentions — he’s not ready for that yet,” Bishop said. “He’s not quite sure with everything that’s going on. ... I don’t even know, to be honest with you. ... He’s a local. I can say that at least. He’s a local gentleman from the area who loves the church. In his words, ‘Why would anyone want to tear this beautiful building down?’”
Stratton has said since the congregation began looking for someone to take over the building that they did not want to tear it down, but would be left with little choice if someone did not take if off their hands. Stratton made an appeal to the public in May, saying the congregation had become too small and cash-strapped to keep up with the building’s increasingly deferred maintenance.
Stratton first tried to find a local organization to share the building with the congregation and even tried to give it away to area nonprofits.
“October 1, I grieved the entire day,” she said. “The last group that had looked at the building to take it over ... called and told us they couldn’t handle it.”
Stratton said they contacted Bishop, who showed them that the contents had more value than the congregation had realized.
“He found things in the building I didn’t know were there,” the pastor said. “Me with my inexperienced eye would look at doors we had stored in the basement or shutters and think they were things to be thrown away.’”
Bishop said the contents sold at auction Saturday for $23,000, which he said was roughly three times the initial estimate.
He said a portrait of the Rev. Hadley Proctor, one of the church’s founding members, sold for $1,350 and a World War II deployment flag sold for $1,450.
“Dealers from all over the country were there because religious stuff is doing well right now,” he said.
The sale of the building was not part of the auction, Bishop said.
“Once the lawyers were involved I stepped away from the closing,” he said.
The building was shut down late last year and the congregation has been holding services at Grace Congregational Church.
“It’s been different, worshipping on Saturday evenings,” Stratton said. “Christmas was a Saturday and New Year’s Day was a Saturday, and we still had our services.”
Stratton said Grace will continue to let the space there be used for free until November.
“We’re hoping we will find a new home before then and be able to go back to being more involved in the community again, more presence and using our resources to be involved in the community and not maintaining a building,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.