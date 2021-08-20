First Baptist Church is trying to give away their building, and if they can't, they'll tear it down.
The Rev. Patricia Stratton went before the Board of Aldermen in May with a plea to the public for someone to come forward and take over some portion of the historic Center Street building, the upkeep of which she said had grown too expensive for the dwindling congregation. Since then, she said she heard from a number of interested parties.
"Everything fell through," Stratton said Friday. "At this point, we are honestly looking to gift it to someone or some organization."
In the short term, Stratton said they intend to close up the building by Thanksgiving, and are sorting out what they will need in terms of security. While the building is closing, Stratton stressed that the church itself is not. She said the congregation have been offered temporary meeting space at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church while they find a rental location for their new home.
"Personally, I'd like to keep it in the downtown, but that remains to be seen," she said.
Stratton said that while the congregation's mailing list is 400 strong, only about 25 members are active and fewer than that typically attend services. On top of that, she said the members tend to be older, severely limiting the available pool of volunteer labor for repairs. The church has needed a number of repairs, and Stratton said a recent burst pipe was the final straw.
Realtor Chris Fucci, who volunteered to help try to find a new owner for the building, said on top of the building's deteriorating slate roof and water system, buildings that age tend to have "environmental insensitivities" such as asbestos or underground fuel tanks.
"It's an enormous financial burden just to get it up to code," he said. "Then, what do you do with it?"
Fucci said the local nonprofits that could likely use the building lack the funding to take it on. Stratton said she would have liked to see the church become housing, but the repairs looked to be too much for the local housing organizations.
"You're talking millions, not hundreds of thousands, in my opinion," Fucci said.
Nonetheless, Fucci said it would be a shame to see the building go.
"It sets up the landscape with that steeple you see from almost every direction coming in," he said. "Obviously, we'd like to preserve it. This winter, we just want to preserve their money."
Stratton said they hope not having to heat the building through the winter will buy them some time, as might an auction of some of the church's contents in the spring. If no taker is found by summer 2022, she said, there will likely need to be more hard choices. If it comes to taking the building down, Stratton said she did not know what they might then do with the land.
"That's beyond my ability to imagine at this point," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.