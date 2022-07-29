It finally happened.
After decades of lobbying, planning, work and delays, an Amtrak train from Burlington rolled into Rutland shortly after noon Friday.
Local officials gave speeches outside the station — interrupted by a last call for boarding — and then the Ethan Allen Express continued on its way to New York City’s Penn Station. The return trip from New York was scheduled to hit Rutland just before 8 p.m. Friday before continuing north and reaching Burlington shortly before 10 p.m.
“The last 20 years, to finally see this day, I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to see this vision worked on by so many come to fruition,” Mayor David Allaire said.
The Rutland City Band played and the Maple Angus served an estimated 200 barbecue lunches outside the train station.
Allaire, who has been heavily involved with efforts to extend the Western Rail Corridor to Burlington as a board member of the Vermont Rail Action Network, said it was a huge day for the city and the state. He said he could not list everyone who had been involved but that he wanted to make sure he mentioned one name in particular — the late Sen. Jim Jeffords, for whom Rutland’s Amtrak station is named.
“Sen. Jeffords was able to get us an allocation from the federal government upwards of $60 (million) to $70 million,” Allaire said. “Without that, we wouldn’t have gotten to this day.”
A handful of local and state officials who had gotten on the train in Burlington got off in Rutland. Among them was Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, who serves as vice chair of the House Transportation Committee.
Shaw said a “throng of people” saw them off from Burlington, and new throngs greeted them at the stops in Vergennes and Middlebury.
“All I can say is wow,” Shaw told the throng that had just greeted him in Rutland. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s terrific. The ride is smooth. The ride is quick. ... My wife got off the train in Vergennes to go back and get the car in Burlington. I don’t think she’s got to Burlington yet.”
The extension of service toward Burlington is expected to increase overall ridership on the train, which local officials have said should be an economic driver for the region. The extension has also opened the possibility of commuter service between Rutland and Burlington, something local businesses are reportedly exploring but which Allaire said Friday was unlikely to become a reality in the immediate future.
Shaw said the Legislature does not consider its work on the Western Rail Corridor complete. He said they envision the Ethan Allen Express continuing on from Burlington to Montreal. Closer to home, he said they also recognize a need to improve connectivity for people arriving in Rutland County by train or airplane.
