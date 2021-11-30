Matthew Stoddard never thought college was for him.
After leaving high school one credit shy of his diploma, Stoddard traveled the country with vague dreams of becoming a rock star.
Eventually, the Springfield native found himself back in Vermont, moving to Rutland 18 years ago where he now lives with his 15-year-old son.
He worked jobs in shipping and receiving, but began to realize not having a high school diploma or post-secondary education was holding him back.
In 2017, Stoddard completed his GED through Vermont Adult Learning after learning about continuing education opportunities through the Department for Children and Families’ Reach Up program.
He was then encouraged to continue his educational journey at the Community College of Vermont by DCF employee Susan Slattery, whom he credits with giving him the push he needed.
“I never really had thought about going to college that much,” said Stoddard, 45, in a recent interview.
He applied to CCV via the Post-Secondary Education program offered by DCF, which provides eligible parents with opportunities to earn undergraduate college degrees.
Stoddard said he was motivated to keep going by a desire to get on a career path that would provide him with steady work and a decent income — ideally in a field where he could express himself creatively.
Another motivating factor was his son.
“I wanted to set a good example for him,” he said.
Now, Stoddard is one class away from completing his associates degree in design and media studies, as well as a certificate in graphic design.
He will also be the first generation of his family to graduate college.
Stoddard admitted he was reluctant to attend CCV at first. He feared that, as a middle-aged, non-traditional student, he wouldn’t be accepted by his fellow classmates. He quickly learned that was not the case.
“All my classes have been really supportive. I have had a lot of other classmates that are my age or older,” he said. “ So I think that was inspiring.”
Stoddard’s story is a common one at CCV, where first-generation students represent 55% of the school’s total population, according to Elizabeth King, director of student and career services.
Because it has such a high number of first-generation students, or “first-gens,” King said CCV has designed its resources and supports to meet their unique needs and help them overcome the various obstacles they face.
“When they’re coming to us, they come with much more uncertainty in their lives than more traditional students,” she said. “It’s just a very different mindset, especially when you’re working or you have children, and you’re responsible for other things in your life.”
In addition to having access to an adviser, online tutoring services and limited one-on-one tutoring, students also benefit from multiple scholarships and even an “life-gap fund” that helps pay for unanticipated financial crises like a flat tire, unexpected medical bills or text books.
Free tuition is also available for low-income students and for students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields, like allied health and early childhood education.
First-gens also have access to the TRIO Student Support Services program, a selective, federally funded program that serves up to 225 students.
TRIO students have access to a suite of supports, including a dedicated adviser, a faculty coach who provides academic support and life coaching, private tutoring, financial literacy instruction, workshops, career instruction and financial assistance through grants.
King said those supports are crucial because first-gens typically struggle to stay enrolled in college.
According to the Education Advisory Board, 33% of first-generation students nationally don’t persist in their education.
Those numbers are even higher in a smaller state like Vermont. King said CCV data from the fall of 2019 revealed that only 40% of first-generation and low-income students persisted.
“School is … one of the first things to go,” said King. “It becomes a luxury item that they need to let go because they need to tend to children, family, work and other barriers in their lives.”
“We just really want to help first-generation students know that college is an option for them,” she added. “If they can envision it, we can help them to do that and then we can help them to succeed.”
As a single father working to make ends meet while attending college full time, Stoddard is familiar with those challenges.
“It’s a constant struggle,” he said.
He noted that feelings of isolation and depression brought on by the pandemic only made things more difficult.
Stoddard said he is grateful to have support from his academic adviser Nate Astin and TRIO coach Carol Tashie, who kept him focused on school when things got tough.
“Nate and Carol were always there for me,” he said. “Whatever I needed, they would find a way, they would be there to just, kind of, even mentally support me.”
Sometimes that support was also material, such as when Astin and Tashie helped Stoddard secure grant money to pay his electric bill or buy a new computer so he and his son wouldn’t have to share one while they were both learning remotely last year.
Astin called Stoddard an inspirational student, who advocates for himself and faces challenges head on.
“I’ve been very impressed and heartened to see how much he’s done, how much progress he’s made considering the hand he’s been dealt,” he said.
Astin added that Stoddard was also “one of the nicest students I’ve ever met.”
As Stoddard’s TRIO coach, Tashie said she served as his sounding board, advocate and cheerleader.
“Matthew has always impressed me as someone who, despite the many obstacles placed in his way, will rise to the top and make great things happen,” she said, noting his sincerity, honesty and creativity.
She said that while he might not be a traditional college student in terms of age and experience, “he brings to the table the skills, talents and personality to be successful.”
“I don’t have ‘hopes’ for Matthew, I have confidence — confidence that he will achieve his dreams,” said Tashie. “What a joy it is to work with someone so motivated and determined to create an enviable life for himself and his son.”
With CCV nearly behind him, Stoddard is planning to enroll at Castleton University to pursue his bachelor’s degree.
He hopes to get a job in graphic design or web design and, eventually, even start his own business.
While initially apprehensive about college, Stoddard said he is glad he persevered and grateful to those who helped him along they way.
“Now, I can’t imagine not doing it,” he said.
