WALLINGFORD — Five candidates are vying for two three-year seats to represent Wallingford on the Mill River Unified Union School District School Board this Town Meeting Day.
Incumbent Maria French is defending her seat from a crowded field of newcomers, including Erika Berner, Theresa Biasuzzi, Bruce Moreton and Julie Petrossi. Board Chairwoman Tammy Heffernan, whose term is also up, is not seeking reelection.
Erika Berner
With nearly four decades of experience in higher education, Berner said she believes she has a lot to offer the board.
Berner has taught around the world, including 16 years in the Middle East. Locally, she has taught at Castleton University and was chairwoman of the business department at College of St. Joseph prior to its closure in 2019.
Currently, she works part-time as zoning administrator for the towns of Wallingford and Proctor.
Berner said she chose to run after learning Heffernan was stepping down.
In addition to her experience as an educator, Berner said she has managed multi-million dollar education budgets.
She said she supports the proposed school budget.
“I think, given this set of circumstances and everything else, I think it’s probably the best type of budget that we could come up with at the moment,” she said.
If elected, Berner said she would like to find ways to increase parental involvement.
She also said she wants to better-integrate technology into the classroom.
Berner said the pandemic has demonstrated how useful tools like Zoom can be to expanding students’ educational opportunities and preparing them for a future where global business is conducted remotely.
That includes supporting teachers through training so they can more effectively use these tools.
Regarding the recent controversy over efforts to display the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride flags at Mill River Union High School, Berner cited her experience living and working outside the U.S. and said she understands diversity.
“Everybody, in my eyes, is totally equal,” she said. “I honestly do think that that needs to be part of the education … you have to look beyond the skin, if you will, and you have to look to the person.”
She said she “stands by” the policy the board ultimately adopted around the display of flags.
“If they, as students, want to fly the Black Lives Matter flag — and it is approved by the people it needs to be approved by — then we as a community, I’m sorry, let them do it,” she said.
Theresa Biasuzzi
A retired health care worker with a grandchild entering district schools next year, Biasuzzi said she is running because she wants to get more involved in the community and thinks “it’s time to see some changes.”
Biasuzzi said her experience as a parent and grandparent would bring some common sense to the board.
“I feel that board is full of educators. I don’t have anything against educators, but sometimes educators have an agenda,” she said.
Biasuzzi said as a taxpayer, she wants to keep taxes from increasing, and said she was skeptical of the proposed budget.
“I don’t see how that budget can be flat,” she said. “There’s always going to be either a sinking fund for maintenance on one of those buildings, a sinking fund for the buses, and I don’t even see that in the budget.”
Biasuzzi said addressing building maintenance, particularly school ventilation systems, would be a priority if elected.
She also cited a desire to address the district’s declining enrollment, which is down 10% over last school year.
Biasuzzi said she would want to expand school choice options, making it available to all K-12 students. To that end, she said she also supports school choice for religiously affiliated independent schools, which is currently prohibited under state law.
On the flag issue, Biasuzzi said she believes only the U.S., Vermont and POW/MIA flags should be displayed on school grounds.
She said the issue motivated her to run, explaining that she was upset over how some members of the board conducted themselves during the process.
“If you stick a Black Lives Matter flag at Wallingford Elementary School or Mill River High School, you’re singling out just the Black lives and not the other ethnic groups, and it’s not right,” she said.
Maria French
French said she is seeking a second term because she believes she still has more to contribute.
After living internationally, French returned to Vermont several years ago to give her three children — two of whom still attend schools in the district — a chance to know their home state.
She cited her perspective as a parent of children who have attended schools around the world as an asset. In addition, she said being a teacher in a neighboring school district gives her another perspective.
She called the work she has done on the board so far “meaningful.”
On the board, French has chaired the Community Engagement committee, which in recent weeks has been hosting community conversations in district towns where residents can informally meet with board members.
“I felt like we needed to hear more directly from people and have more useful conversations,” she said, adding that she believes they still “have a long way to go.”
If reelected, French identified recovering from the coronavirus pandemic as a priority, explaining the board will need to support work to rebuild school communities and make improvements based on what has been learned.
She commended her fellow board members for making the proposed budget “as fiscally responsible as possible.”
French called the past year during which the board dealt with the flag issue as a “challenging phase.”
“I know that, for me, it was frustrating when people accuse us of being divisive for wanting to make sure that all of our kids felt welcomed and safe at school,” she said.
French said “a lot of attention and care” went into the subsequent flag policy.
“I’m glad that it brought people to our meetings. I’m glad that we could hear from the community on that,” she said, adding that it was “a learning process” for the board and the conversation was not finished.
Bruce Moreton
Moreton said he has been working with young people his entire life as a camp counselor, coach and teacher in both public and private schools.
Most recently, he worked at Mill River Union High School until retiring last year.
He also has coached tennis at Castleton University for the past 20 years.
Moreton said he is running because district parents had encouraged him to do so.
“I know Mill River, probably better than any of the candidates who is running,” he said.
Moreton said he has concerns about the high rate of administrative turnover and how it affects continuity in the district.
“The average, the principal is about two and a half years at Mill River (Union High School),” he said adding that, by his count, the district has had “four to five” curriculum coordinators in 20 years.
If elected, Moreton said education would be his focus.
“People used to fight to move into this district to go to Mill River. Now, we have some excellent teachers at Mill River, but I don’t know if it’s the time, but I think that top-notch level education has sort of eroded.”
He said he would like to see more collaboration with teachers so they are included in the decision-making process.
Moreton also voiced his disapproval of the district’s pandemic-education plan, stating that students need the kind of guidance and socialization only in-person learning can provide.
Moreton did not offer an opinion on the budget, stating that he was not familiar with the proposal.
Since announcing his candidacy, Moreton said he has heard from “quite a few people” who are upset about the flag issue, saying they view it as a political statement.
While he said he’d listen to the arguments on both sides, he argued that other issues are more pressing.
“We need to worry about education. … We’ve got students who are reading in high school at a sixth-grade level,” he said.
Julie Petrossi
Petrossi has been a careful observer of the School Board in recent months.
By her assessment, the board often glosses over details and fails to explore matters in sufficient depth, leaving her with a lot of questions and not enough answers.
The mother of 11 children, who is currently homeschooling six of them, Petrossi worked in the registration and emergency departments at Rutland Regional Medical Center for 17 years. She believes the critical thinking skills she honed there are just what’s needed on the board.
If elected, Petrossi said she would want to address how the pandemic has affected the quality of education.
“The kids are barely in school. Their test scores are down lower than they should be. All of their outlets are gone,” she said.
In addition, she said she would advocate for more opportunities for hands-on learning for middle school students, noting that the district has eliminated its industrial arts program.
“They just have art and drama and music, and if you don’t have a child that fits into those three categories, there’s nothing for them,” she said
On the budget, Petrossi said at the time of the interview she had not had the opportunity to review it.
Regarding flags, Petrossi said she thinks the board “genuinely thinks that they’re doing the right thing,” but maintained that she didn’t think “any outside organization has a place in our public schools.”
