CASTLETON — Two available seats on the Castleton Select Board have attracted some old and new faces.
In the race for a three-year seat, Joe Bruno is challenging incumbent Richard “Dick” Combs.
After a one-year absence, Bruno, 64, is ready for a comeback. A self-employed plumbing/heating contractor who enjoys hunting and ice fishing, Bruno has had several stints on the board through the years.
He said he’s running because he believes Combs has a conflict of interest with the town. Combs’ wife, Melanie Combs, is the Castleton town accountant.
“It’s time to correct the conflict,” Bruno said.
Bruno addressed what he called a “smear campaign” on the community social media site Front Porch Forum that alleges he is not a Castleton resident. He disputed the claim, saying that while he owns a hunting camp in Hubbardton, he also owns a home in Castleton, which is his primary residence.
“I am a legal, registered voter in Castleton,” he said.
Bruno cited his past accomplishments as Select Board chairman, including his oversight fire and police department construction project. He said he volunteered to act as “clerk of the works” for the project and claimed he saved the town thousands of dollars in doing so. He said he, along with Bill Potter, designed the town offices, and noted that he personally raised funds for the clock on the exterior of the building.
With six years under his belt, Combs, 63, pointed to a number of recent board accomplishments.
“We can now take pride in a new public safety building housing our police and fire departments and a modern and efficient town office,” Combs said.
He also noted new sidewalks in Hydeville and improvements to the town garage.
If reelected, he said he is looking forward to continuing sidewalk construction with an eye toward more pedestrian-friendly improvements such as crosswalks, lighting, bus stops and bike/walking paths between the village and Lake Bomoseen.
Combs also said the recently created Community Development and Economic Revitalization Committee, of which he is a member, is working on a plan to attract more businesses and families to the town.
A self-employed cabinetmaker who’s married with children and grandchildren, Combs enjoys gardening and working on his yard.
Responding to Bruno’s concerns about potential conflicts of interest, Combs maintains his conduct has been above board.
“I have always recused myself when any items come before the board concerning my wife’s pay, benefits or personnel matters,” he said.
Combs said his wife has worked for the town for 24 years, and he has volunteered for the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department, where he is second assistant chief, for more than 20 years.
“I challenge anyone to find one instance when either one of us allowed personal or financial gain to influence our decisions or behavior when conducting town business. I would welcome and encourage any level of scrutiny.”
In a three-way race for two one-year seats, local business owner Rob Steele is challenging incumbents Jim Leamy and Joe Mark.
Newcomer Steele said he wants to bring “a fresh set of eyes” to the Select Board.
A lifelong resident of Castleton, Steele, 39, owns Tom’s Bait and Tackle. He is married with one child. When not running his business, he said he enjoys fishing and racing at Devil’s Bowl.
While Steele doesn’t have any key issues he’s running on, he said he feels serving is “a good way to give back to the community.”
If elected, he said he wants to “make sure the town continues to run smoothly.”
Leamy said he has been “on and off” the Select Board for the past 15 years. For the past year, he served as chairman.
Leamy said the board has worked well together and characterized the last year as “productive,” and said he hopes that will continue. That said, he noted he is ready to work alongside whomever ends up on the board after March 3.
“I hope to continue to move Castleton forward in a positive manner,” he said.
He also noted positive relationships with other town boards and Castleton University.
A retired teacher who’s married, Leamy works part time as the town health officer.
When asked about Bruno’s conflict of interest concerns, Leamy said he is always mindful of conflicts other board members might have as well as his own.
Regarding Combs, Leamy confirmed that Combs already recuses himself on any items regarding his wife or the fire department.
After one year on the board, Mark is ready for another go. The retired Castleton University dean is proud of the job he and his fellow members have done.
“We all did very well,” he said, adding that the five-member board works well together. “We restored a sense of civility and decency to board meetings.”
He said the board has also “developed a positive working relationship” with Town Manager Mike Jones.
Mark pointed to the resolution of two long outstanding union contract issues as a significant accomplishment during his term. He said resolving the issue has improved town employee morale.
He also touted the town’s progress on sidewalk and sewer improvements.
One issue on his to-do list if reelected is putting together a plan for addressing infrastructure needs at the town water treatment facility.
“We have made a lot of progress, and I want to continue that,” he said.
When not working on Select Board business, Mark keeps busy volunteering around town.
An avid trout fisherman, Mark is the state coordinator of the Trout in the Classroom program in which students raise and release brook trout.
