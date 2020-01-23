A second East Center Street house is getting fixed up with help from a city program.
The Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to freeze that tax assessment for 20 East Center St. at $77,500 for five years under the residential tax stabilization program. The program is aimed at encouraging the owners of blighted properties to make repairs by letting them defer the resulting increase in value.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said Jean Boni had bought the property and planned extensive renovations.
“I think he’s hoping to have this done within a year,” Duffy said. “He’s going to use it as his primary residence then.”
Alderman Chris Ettori made the only comment on the proposal at the meeting Tuesday, noting that this house was next door to another the city had similarly supported — stabilization for 18 East Center was approved in late 2018.
“We’re doing work in that area,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us to market what incentives we have for people to rehabilitate some of our housing stock.”
Duffy said the work on the adjacent property was underway.
“I have not yet been in there, but we saw some photos and they’re working hard on that,” he said.
Ettori said the five-year investment should yield longer benefits for the city once the improved house comes onto the grand list.
Duffy said Thursday this was the fifth property approved for the program, which was established in 2014 as part of an overall effort to improve blighted housing in the city.
“I don’t think anybody had any real expectations whether we’d have 1 or 100,” he said. “It’s not a huge amount of money. It’s helpful to folks who are self-financing and don’t have a lot of disposable cash to put into it.”
