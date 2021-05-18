A Florida woman is poised to be the next public works commissioner.
Mayor David Allaire has nominated Whitney Marsh, who works as the environmental manager for the city of Dunedin, Fla., to take over the position. Allaire submitted Marsh’s name to the Board of Aldermen on Monday and the board tabled the nomination for two weeks — standard procedure to give aldermen time to speak with a nominee prior to a confirmation vote.
Allaire thanked city engineer James Rotondo for taking the job on an interim basis after the retirement of Jeffrey Wennberg at the beginning of the year. The mayor conducted a national search made up of himself, Wennberg, Alderman Paul Clifford — who also held the job at one time — a member of the DPW union and city human resources director Jody Breault.
“We have been very fortunate to receive several qualified candidates, many of whom had exceptional qualities they brought to the table,” Allaire told the board Monday.
Marsh, however, stood “head and shoulders” above the rest, according to Allaire.
Marsh’s duties in Dunedin, a city of about 36,000 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, include managing the city’s stormwater sewer system separation program. Before taking that job in September 2019, she spent six years as Dunedin’s stormwater program coordinator. She serves on the board of directors of the Florida Stormwater Association.
“That’s one thing that’s a leg up for her,” Allaire said Tuesday. “With all the things coming down from the federal government and the state on stormwater, her having a background in that is a plus for the city of Rutland.”
Allaire said the committee was also impressed with Marsh’s municipal experience, that she performed well in the interview, and that she was familiar with the area and wanted to move here.
“She loves the cold weather,” Allaire said. “She’s a snowboarder and has vacationed up here.
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said he was “intrigued” by Marsh’s résumé.
“The educational background was near and dear to my heart,” he said, referring to Marsh’s bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in business management. “I wonder if the strongest asset might be the ability to manage people.”
Whitcomb said Marsh’s work in environmental conservation stood out to him and her cover letter made her sound like she would adapt well.
“The language in there said to me this is a person with the mindset of Vermont and especially of policymakers,” he said.
Marsh herself said she was unable to comment when reached late Tuesday.
Marsh’s appointment leaves the city with one major vacancy to fill. Allaire said he has begun advertising the building inspector position — left vacant by the death of Robert Pelletier in late March — and hopes to select a candidate by July 1. In the meantime, retired city police officer Kevin Blongy has been helping out the the building and zoning office on a part-time basis.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
