Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, collects sodden table cloths Thursday in the basement of Bethany Church in downtown Montpelier.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

MONTPELIER — Downtown was filled with the sounds of alarms, generators and pumps, and the sidewalks were filled with water-logged refuse ready for disposal, as residents continued to clean up Thursday from this week’s flood.

Volunteers and contractors were busy helping business owners and residents clear out and clean buildings that were full of water and mud just a couple of days before. The sour smell of stagnant water and drying mud filled the air, with sidewalks still slick from silt.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

