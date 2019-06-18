PITTSFIELD — While the federal government will cover 75% of the damage caused by the April rainstorms, the remaining 25% still exceeds the town’s highway budget.
On Friday, it was announced by Gov. Phil Scott that President Donald Trump signed paperwork declaring a major disaster for Rutland, Washington, Windsor, Essex, Orange and Bennington counties. On April 15, heavy rains caused significant levels of damage in certain areas.
Pittsfield was one of the hardest-hit towns. Scott toured the damaged roads shortly after the rains stopped before moving on to Bethel, which also sustained damage.
Select Board Chairman Charles Piso said in a phone interview Tuesday that while 75% is far better than nothing, covering the remainder will be a challenge.
He said the town had $690,000 in damage done to its roads. Shoring up its river banks is expected to cost another $150,000 to $200,000.
According to the 2018 Town Report on the town’s website, the proposed 2019 town highway budget was $277,223, while the proposed general fund was $346,000.
Piso said the town is enrolled in the state’s River Corridor Program, which makes it eligible for state funding to assist with the 25% FEMA match. He said he expects the state to fund 17.5% of the match. He said there may be another program the town can enroll in to lower that number, but it remains to be seen.
Homeowners who had their property damaged in the flooding can also tap FEMA funds, Piso said, but the town has to apply on their behalf, and FEMA will only cover 75% in those cases. He said residents should contact the town to apply.
Even with the state and federal aid, it’s likely taxes will go up, Piso said. How much won’t be known until August when the town begins its budgeting process. He said the town has taken out a $1 million line of credit to borrow against.
When it rebuilds, Pittsfield will have to redo some of its flood mitigation plans as well, said Piso. The April 15 rains washed away rip-rap placed along the Tweed River in 2011 following Tropical Storm Irene. Rip-rap and other earthen flood mitigation structures also got washed out near Pittsfield Village Cemetery, but those had been in place prior to Irene.
“We have to do a bunch of design plans for some of this stuff,” he said, referring to the flood mitigation structures.
Mark Bosma, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management, said Tuesday in an email that several briefings are scheduled for next week across the state for town officials needing to apply for FEMA funding.
“Cities and towns will receive guidance on the application process next week at applicant briefings.” He wrote. “Officials from communities that intend to seek aid must attend one briefing.”
Piso said he will attend the session in St. Johnsbury on Monday.
All sessions are at 10 a.m. The one in Bethel is set for Tuesday at the Bethel Town Hall. June 27 will see one held in Mendon at the Agency of Transportation District 3 Office. The final one is June 28 in Waterbury at the State Emergency Operations Center. Those attending the Waterbury meeting should bring photo identification, Bosma said.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
