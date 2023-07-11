The sun might be shining, but the historic disaster Vermont is experiencing is still unfolding and people are asked to keep their own safety in mind, as well as look out for their neighbors.
“I want to make it perfectly clear, this is not over,” said Gov. Phil Scott at a news conference Tuesday.
Since Sunday evening, levels of rainfall not seen since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 have slammed the Northeast, flooding and washing out roads and bridges.
“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” said Scott. “Floodwaters continue to rise in some places like our capital city and have surpassed the levels seen during Tropical Storm Irene.”
Though the rain has stopped for now, waters could still rise in some places, he said, and more rain is expected later in the week. With the ground already saturated, everyone should remain vigilant and be prepared.
“I know thousands of Vermonters have lost homes, businesses, and more,” said Scott. “The devastation is far-reaching. Although the coming days, weeks and months will be incredibly difficult, we’ve faced challenges before and Vermonters have risen to meet the moment. Whether during Irene, COVID or other hardships, Vermonters have proven time and time again we’re willing and able to step up and help our neighbors. We’re already seeing that again here in the spirit of resilience, and good will, will help get us through this challenge.”
The Montpelier-Barre area and the area around Ludlow, Londonderry and Andover have been hit the hardest by flooding, said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison, who joined Scott at the press conference.
“Many other towns are experiencing significant flooding,” she said. “Please stay away from the impacted areas as travel is difficult, the weather and water levels remain dynamic, and crews will soon be in the area working on repairs.”
Officials said if someone is in a life-threatening emergency situation, to call 911. If they need shelter or food, call 211. For a list of roads that are closed, visit newengland511.org online. Water levels can be checked online at water.weather.gov/ahps and everyone is encouraged to sign up for an account at vem.vermont.gov/vtalert to receive emergency warnings.
Morrison said the 13 swiftwater rescue teams currently working in Vermont have so far performed over 100 rescues. They’re being assisted by teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts and North Carolina.
“In many areas, the water conditions remain too dangerous for rescue by boat,” she said. “Five helicopters from the Vermont and New Hampshire National Guards are in the air this morning assisting in operations.”
There are also teams stationed around the state ready to inspect flooded buildings once it’s safe to do so, she said. State Police are also out, ready to assist people and monitor road conditions.
“We will be deploying unmanned aerial aircraft to assist in locating stranded persons as well as to assess flooding and its impacts,” she said.
As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were no reported injuries or deaths related to the flooding.
“There will come a time when we will need the help of all Vermonters to recover from this disaster, but we are not there yet,” Morrison said. “For now, please focus your volunteer energy on the hyper-local level. Check on your neighbors and the most vulnerable in your neighborhood. Your best move today is to either register at vermont.gov/volunteer so that we can contact you when the time is right, or affiliate with a reputable disaster relief organization directly and become part of their team.”
There are 15 locally run shelters open across the state. The state will open three shelters. Two are open now, at Barre Auditorium and Rutland High School, and later on Tuesday Hartford High School will open as a shelter, Morrison said.
As of Tuesday morning, emergency workers in the state had performed 117 rescues, more than 67 evacuations from homes, businesses and vehicles, and saved 17 animals, said Vermont Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Leader, Mike Cannon.
“We are still in a very dangerous part of this disaster,” he said. “We are performing active rescues as we speak today here.”
There are currently five helicopters, two with the ability to lift things from the ground, assisting rescuers.
“This is going to be a very long-term search-and-rescue operation,” said Cannon. “I expect to see it take at least several days, if not longer. As the sun has begun to shine, we ask that you please not ignore signage, we ask that you not venture to the waterways. And, again, this is an extremely dangerous situation around any of these flooded waterways.”
According to Cannon, at 3 a.m. Tuesday in Waterbury, someone drove around a clearly marked barricade and had to be rescued after nearly being swept into the nearby river. They were saved by a rescue team from New Hampshire.
“That team took a considerable amount of time to safely rescue that woman from that vehicle. I can not stress this enough, please, please follow the direction and the input from local state authorities regarding road closures and safety decisions,” he said.
Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said that when he spoke yesterday there were 24 state roads closed for flooding and now there are 78. Route 2 east and west in Marshfield is closed; as is Route 2 in several spots between Middlesex and Essex; Route 7 in Middlebury; Route 62 in Berlin at Hospital Hill; and Route 15 in Cambridge, Johnson and Wolcott.
I-89 south is now completely open, he said, while the north section has one lane open.
Flynn said the Agency of Transportation’s priorities are, national highways first, east-west routes second, principal arterial roads and feeder routes third, fourth are routes to hospitals and other critical resources, and then town and local roads. He said the agency will help locals as much as it can and noted that independent contractors are ready, willing and able to work.
The governor noted that President Joe Biden has declared Vermont a disaster area, which will allow the state to draw on federal resources, but the focus at the moment is on people’s lives.
The Vermont Community Foundation has established the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 to coordinate money donations for the relief effort. People can donate online at bit.ly/23flood online. The foundation said people can also donate directly to the American Red Cross of Northern New England, or to any of the state’s community action agencies, like BROC Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, Capstone Community Action, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Northeast Kingdom Community Action or Southeastern Vermont Community Action.
