KILLINGTON — A New York man was rescued from a flooded parking lot Monday.
Killington Police Chief Whit Montgomery said Killington Fire and Rescue was alerted by people traveling Route 4 that someone was trapped by rising floodwaters in one of the parking lots for the Killington Skyeship Base Lodge, a gondola that’s part of Killington Ski Resort.
The department requested the help of the Rutland City Fire Department through the mutual aid program, which dispatched its water rescue team.
Montgomery said the rescued man was Anthony Szeliga, 23, of Niagara Falls, New York. He was uninjured and taken to a nearby hotel. Montgomery said Szeliga was spending the night in his vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and didn’t notice the rising water until morning.
Montgomery said it’s quite common for people to spend a night or two in that parking lot, and while it can flood, this is a rare occurrence.
He said besides a few washed out driveways, Killington didn’t receive much damage from Sunday night’s rainfall.
According to Rutland City Fire Chief Jim Larsen, the department’s water rescue team normally consists of six people and serves the entire county. He said three crew members were sent to Killington for this incident, while the others remained in the city. Eight firefighters from Middlebury Fire Department who are trained in water rescue have also come to Rutland City, should their services be needed elsewhere in the area.
Larsen said one of the most important things people can do to stay out of trouble is to not drive through flooded roadways. He said there’s no way to tell how deep the water is, or how fast it’s moving.
