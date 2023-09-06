While the purpose of the government’s flooded property buyout programs is to remove flood-prone houses before they’re destroyed, many owners apply right after a disaster impacts them.
Vermont has a few different programs related to flood hazard mitigation it can use, but the two main ones used to buy flood-prone properties are the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and the state’s Flood Resilient Communities Fund, which is paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act, said Stephanie Smith, state hazard mitigation officer with Vermont Emergency Management.
FEMA will pay for 75% of the cost of a buyout, she said, with the state using some general funds for the match and the Flood Resilient Communities Fund to cover what FEMA won’t.
The Flood Resilient Communities Fund was created in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, she said. The idea has been that property owners will note that their property is at risk and voluntarily enter into a buyout, and while this happens when the skies are clear, the programs see the most interest following a disaster.
The July floods that devastated parts of Vermont were no different.
As of Tuesday, 194 property owners had expressed interest in doing a buyout, said Smith.
“We have started to meet with communities and begin developing applications,” she stated. “The most individual responses have come in from Barre City, Middlesex, Johnson, Hardwick and Marshfield.”
The buyout programs are completely optional, she said. An owner can back out at any point up until they sign the final agreement, a process that can take nearly two years.
“Buyouts are definitely going to be part of our response,” said Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said on Wednesday. “We’re still in the very early stages of it in Barre. We’ve got information from people who are interested in buyouts, and we’re working with the state on what that list is.”
About half a dozen homes in the city were damaged by landslides, he said. Some of those are obvious candidates for buyouts, but with some others the solution isn’t as simple. Given that there’s limited space for development in Barre City, and that the state as a whole is in the midst of a housing shortage, it will have to be fairly deliberate about where buyouts occur.
According to Smith, when a buyout is complete, the municipality comes to own the property, but it’s not allowed to let it be developed. Some communities install simple parks, but the idea behind the program is to remove structures that are vulnerable to flood damage. When this happens, the land is no longer taxable, and unlike with National Forest land the town isn’t compensated for the loss.
Storellicastro said between 20 and 30 property owners have expressed interest in a buyout. It’s not clear how many will want to complete the process.
He noted that Barre City’s grand list is already fairly stressed, and that losing taxable property will mean the ones that remain have to make up for it.
In Rutland County, the town of Brandon, for the past several years, has been slowly completing buyouts along flood-prone Newton Road.
Brandon Town Manager Seth Hopkins said Tuesday that the first buyouts in that area occurred in 2012. About five properties were bought and demolished, he said. There’s no sign that they were there now. There are currently three that are scheduled for demolition, at a cost of $120,000, to be paid for by the state program, and since the July flooding three more property owners have expressed interest in buyouts.
There are a total of nine homes left on the road, he said. The local fire district has a water line there, and there’s a wastewater pump station. Should there come a day when no one lives on the road, said Hopkins, the town might consider moving this infrastructure.
Newton Road itself was damaged by water recently, he said. Bids to fix it have been received. Waters Excavating bid $424,116; Richard Reed & Sons bid $523,000; Steady Property Maintenance bid $230,282; Bruce Meacham Property Maintenance bid $206,966; and Markowski Excavating bid $494,697.
Hopkins said the select board will consider the bids at its next regular meeting. It wants to see the work begin this month, with the road being graded and returned to two lanes before winter. The contractor will then come back in spring to pave it.