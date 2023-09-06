While the purpose of the government’s flooded property buyout programs is to remove flood-prone houses before they’re destroyed, many owners apply right after a disaster impacts them.

Vermont has a few different programs related to flood hazard mitigation it can use, but the two main ones used to buy flood-prone properties are the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and the state’s Flood Resilient Communities Fund, which is paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act, said Stephanie Smith, state hazard mitigation officer with Vermont Emergency Management.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0