Flooding has closed multiple roads along the Otter Creek and its tributaries, in Clarendon, Rutland City and Rutland Town. In addition, parts of Route 4 in Killington have been closed due to flooding, according to reports from Killington.
The City of Rutland has closed North Main Street at Field Avenue, due to flooding at the intersection of Post Road and North Main Street, officials said. Post Road in Rutland Town has also been closed to vehicle traffic.
In Clarendon, Alfrecha Road and lower Walker Mountain Road were closed due to water flowing over the roadway. Ludlow was also experiencing road closures and detours due to flooding, according to people in town.
Updates from VTRANS, the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
VT-100 in Weston village is closed due to flooded roadway. Please seek alternate routes.— 511VT (@511VT) April 15, 2019
US-7 in Rutland Town, beginning at the junction of Post Rd., is closed due to flooding. Please seek alternate routes and drive carefully.— 511VT (@511VT) April 15, 2019
VT-107 in Stockbridge will be closed beginning at the junction of RT-12 due to flooding. Please seek alternate routes.— 511VT (@511VT) April 15, 2019
Officials at Vermont Emergency Management have activated the operations center in Waterbury to assist municipalities in their flood responses.
Representatives from Vermont Emergency Management, Vermont Fire Safety, Vermont Search and Rescue, Agency of Transportation, Vermont State Police, National Guard, Agency of Human Services, and the Red Cross are working with towns.
A press release announcing the activation of the center said heavy rain and snowmelt had caused the sharp rises in rivers throughout the state.
Drivers are encouraged to respect all detours and stay off flooded roads, the release said.
In a statement, Governor Phil Scott said “the health and safety of Vermonters is our number one priority today.”
“State personnel and our partners are working with local responders to that end, and the public can take simple steps to keep themselves safe. We are encouraging everyone to use caution and common sense around floodwaters.”
Safety tips from state officials included:
-Never drive or walk over a flooded road – unseen washouts or currents can sweep you and your car away. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
-Be mindful of river levels – if water approaches your location, evacuate over high ground.
-Monitor media and social media.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation will release updates on road closures on Twitter at @AOTVermont and Facebook at www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/
Flooding information can be found on the Vermont Emergency Management website through www.vem.vermont.gov, on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement or on their Twitter Feed at @vemvt.
Weather forecast updates can be found at he National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov/btv.
