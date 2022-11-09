WALLINGFORD — Florence Avenue will remain a two-way street after Tuesday’s voting.
“Shall the voters of the Town of Wallingford vote to designate TH #56 Florence Avenue as one way west bound from the intersection of U.S. Route 7 for its entire length then terminating at the intersection of Vermont Route 140W aka Depot Street,” was the question before voters in Wallingford.
They voted 237 in favor to 323 against. There were 568 votes cast. Eight were blank.
Select Board Chair Bruce Duchesne said Wednesday that a few months ago someone suggested the board amend the town traffic ordinance to make Florence Avenue a one-way street going from east to west of Route 7.
The suggestion was made because some have said that getting onto Route 7 from that location is dangerous and there have been some near-misses, according to Duchesne.
The board voted to amend the ordinance, but per Vermont law, citizens can petition to have a vote on ordinance changes, which they did. The town waited to have the Florence Avenue vote on the same night as the midterm General Election.
“I don’t know what the next steps are going to be at this point,” said Duchesne. “We’re going to have to do some research and see. I really don’t know at this point.”
The suggestion to change the road to a one-way didn’t come from a Florence Avenue resident, Duchesne said, nor does he believe the petition was circulated by people there.
“We had quite a few Florence Avenue residents at our informational meeting and they all spoke in favor of it,” said Duchesne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.