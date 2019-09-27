Local efforts to spread awareness about the health risks of vaping and e-cigarettes are continuing in the Rutland area, but recent developments nationally are leading to more interest from the public, according to Sarah Cosgrove, a tobacco cessation specialist for the Community Health Improvement at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Cosgrove said recent laws enacted in Vermont, which ban online sales, added taxes equivalent to the taxes on combustible cigarettes and increased the age for buying any nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21 “huge.”
“The banning of flavored e-cigarettes, let’s hope that’s coming down the pike. ... There is some momentum there, but we know youth are still using at epidemic proportions,” she said.
On Wednesday, Rebecca Kelley, communications director for Gov. Phil Scott, said of a ban or a temporary ban, staff with the Scott administration “have reached out to the Department of Health and legislators to discuss options and a path forward here in Vermont.”
But since Vermont passed its laws, The Associated Press reported that as of this week, more than 800 people, from 46 states and one U.S. territory have been diagnosed with lung problems associated with vaping. From those cases, 13 deaths have been reported, from 10 states.
Michigan, New York and Rhode Island banned vaping flavors this month, while Massachusetts officials said they will stop sales of all vaping products for four months, the first such step in the country, AP reported.
In Vermont, according to the Vermont Department of Health, almost 20 people reported possible illness but only three have been confirmed.
This week, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they will be focused on vaping products that contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Most people who got sick were vaping THC, CDC officials said.
Cosgrove said the illnesses were making it “much more urgent” for her and Jamie Bentley, community impact coordinator for the Community Health office of RRMC, to reach local youth.
“We definitely have our red lights flashing because now we know deaths are happening. With just the nicotine e-cigarettes, we knew something was going to happen but (we expected) it was going to be down the line. This is happening pretty quick and it’s our young, once again, who are being affected. It’s our vulnerable,” Cosgrove said.
Bentley said the impact of national attention on vaping and the reported illnesses has been more people taking an interest in getting information on the subject.
Rutland Regional has a campaign, “Be Smart, Don’t Start,” which includes animations intended to appeal to young children.
On Thursday, Cosgrove, Bentley and Peg Bolgioni, a communications specialist for the hospital, were planning to meet with Dave Wolk, interim superintendent of the Rutland City Schools. Bolgioni said the meeting was important to the anti-vaping effort because they wanted to reach local students.
“I think he can be an asset to have Sarah get in there and get this message out to teachers, parents,” she said.
Cosgrove, who is also a respiratory therapist, said her team’s plan was to get the information first to parents and other adults who influence kids so they can model healthy behavior and answer their children’s questions.
Bentley said a successful prevention effort includes “multiple ways of making change in society.”
“I think that is what is really strong in Vermont and what is happening,” she said.
The policy piece has been pursued by legislators and the governor, the environmental piece has developed as fewer people take up smoking and fewer sites allow it and the education piece is being pursued by the work she and Cosgrove are doing.
Cosgrove joked that she is an optimist while Bentley said she is a pessimist.
“I always say my job is goal-oriented and my goal is to reduce the burden of tobacco and nicotine on the community. I’ve always said, ‘I want to work myself out of a job,’” she said.
Bentley said she had been warned early on that taking a job in public health prevention was like trying to bail out the ocean with a spoon.
“I personally don’t think, ‘Oh, we’re going to eradicate nicotine use.’ I think the idea is we give people information and the basic facts, especially adults, so they can make their own decisions. Kids, especially when it comes to prevention and education, are a little different. Their minds work different than adult minds,” she said.
The hospital will host a free public information event, for which Cosgrove will be a presenter, Nov. 13 at the Howe Center. The event will be open to the public.
Bentley encouraged everyone in the community to learn more about vaping and promised that people like her and Cosgrove would not judge anyone for using tobacco or nicotine.
More information from RRMC about vaping, partiularly about the youth-targeted campaign, can be found online at www.besmartdontstartvt.org.
