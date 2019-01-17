With the partial government shutdown approaching its first month, some food shelves are making efforts to help furloughed federal workers.
Mary Zigman, executive director of Rutland County Parent Child Center, said her organization, which runs a food shelf among other services, is stockpiling more food and reaching out to furloughed federal workers.
As of Thursday, the federal government has been partially shut down for 27 days. The shutdown commenced when President Donald Trump didn’t sign a spending bill passed by Congress because the bill didn’t contain $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border. According to national media, negotiations haven’t gone well when they’ve occurred, and the shutdown isn’t likely to end soon.
“The Federal Government has provided budgeting tips to many workers, but there are many immediate needs that will not be met until the government reopens,” said Zigman in a statement. “Simple budgeting tips don’t bridge the gap; budgeting is ultimately not the problem. It’s hard to miss a paycheck in any circumstance. Therefore, we have decided to step in with what services we can offer.”
Zigman said many are under the impression that all federal workers have large salaries. They do not, she said.
“I’m getting as much extra food as I can,” said Beth Miller, community impact director for the Rutland County Parent Child Center. She said the group gets its food from the Vermont Foodbank, a group that supplies many food pantries and meal programs.
Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC-Community Action of Southwestern Vermont, which administers a food shelf, heating fuel and other assistance programs, said the BROC pantry plans to be open Jan. 26 specifically for furloughed federal workers in need. The pantry there normally isn’t open Saturdays, he said.
Donahue said there hasn’t been a lot of furloughed workers coming to BROC, at least not yet, but food pantries don’t want to be ill-prepared if they do. He said many in that population may not have had to think about using a food pantry before, and might not know what their options are.
“I felt like it was on us to raise our profile a bit,” he said on Thursday.
The Saturday opening is still in its early planning stages, he said, so there weren’t many details to share.
Winona Johnson, food and nutrition coordinator at Capstone Community Service, which runs a food pantry in Barre, said Capstone is also preparing to serve more people if need be, and to spread the word, but didn’t have many details to share Thursday.
On Thursday, the state’s legislative leaders announced resources available to furloughed federal workers, and anyone else in need.
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe led a news conference Thursday during which they talked about the shutdown. They encouraged those affected to contact Vermont211 by visiting its website, www.vermont211.org/, or calling 211 (1-866-652-4636). Vermont211 has contact information for entities offering a wide variety of assistance.
“The State has sufficient cash on hand and expects to weather the federal shutdown through March and into early April, if necessary,” said State Treasurer Beth Pearce, in a statement. “This does not change the fact that the federal shutdown impacts individuals such as those receiving certain types of federal benefits, federal employees who work hard and expect to be paid, access to our historic sites and federal properties, and frankly, the loss of economic activity due to these disruptions. The bottom line is that this situation has real and lasting impacts on the financial well-being of Vermonters.”
