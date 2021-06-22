Two area food shelves are getting major upgrades this summer.
The Rutland Community Cupboard is getting a new parking lot with the help of major donations of materials and labor from Casella Construction, Wilk Paving and Bendig Paving and Sealing, according to executive director Rebekah Stephens.
“We are in desperate need of a parking lot,” Stephens said. “Every time it rains, our building gets water in it. This winter, it’s like it gave up. Chunks were coming up. The building was flooding. ... People could get hurt. The building flooding is no good for food.”
Stephens said Casella looked at the lot, pledged to donate all the excavating and told her to call Wilk Paving and tell Steve Wilk about the donation.
“Steve said, ‘We’re going to donate all the asphalt,’” she said.
Bendig agreed to do the work at enough of a discount, Stephens said, that it could be covered by a $6,500 grant from the Vermont Food Bank. Stephens said the nonprofit had previously gotten a quote for the project of $35,000, not including the excavation.
“This is a phenomenal donation for us,” she said. “I can just imagine what it would have been if they’d added the excavation, which is going to be four or five days minimum. ... There’s four foundations in there.”
Stephens said work is expected to begin next week.
“To be able to get this done, and it’s not costing us anything out or pocket, is phenomenal for us,” she said.
Meanwhile, BROC Community Action is preparing to install the new refrigeration unit it bought with a federal grant.
“They were just here Friday to take measurements and so forth,” Executive Director Tom Donahue said. “Once the pad’s down, they’ll deliver the unit and we’ll sync that up with punching through the doorway and hooking up the electrical. ... It’s both refrigeration and freezer. It’s going to significantly expand our capacity for fresh foods and frozen foods.”
Donahue said BROC has had to refuse donations in the past because they lacked the facilities to keep the food fresh. He said it would also make activities like distributing Thanksgiving turkeys less stressful because without the freezer unit, they have had to hand out turkeys within an hour of receiving them.
Donahue said they also got help from Efficiency Vermont in designing the most energy-efficient unit possible.
“I personally wanted the most energy efficient unit anyway because we’ve been on an energy efficiency kick since I got here so we can lower our building costs,” he said.
