WALLINGFORD — Those who commented on the U.S. Forest Service plan to create habitat for birds last year have until April 1 to file any objections to the plan they might have.
Jay Strand, a planner for the U.S. Forest Service, said Thursday the plan calls for harvesting 15,000 acres of timber across the management area over a 15-year period. The area is found in Bennington, Rutland, Windham and Windsor counties. Locally, the area impacted would be Green Mountain National Forest land in Wallingford and Mount Tabor.
Strand said the goal of the plan is to have between 5 and 10 percent of the forest growth be between zero and 9 years old. Such forests are key habitat for animals such as deer, ruffed grouse and other species of birds. Private timber companies will bid on the rights to harvest, said Strand, with the profits the U.S. Forest Service makes going to the U.S. Treasury. In the Wallingford and Mount Tabor areas, cuts are limited to 5 acres. This accounts for about 1 percent of National Forest land in that area.
Strand said after the public comment period last year, the plan was adjusted to decrease the number of logging roads needed to access the areas to be cut. He said people had concerns about soil and water quality.
Other concerns were expressed regarding the amount of zero-to-nine year growth the plan would leave, said Strand. Some felt it was too much. Strand said given that the cutting will be spread out over a 15-year period, the actual amount of “early successional habitat,” as it’s called, would likely never exceed 4 or 5 percent.
Since the cut forest is being replaced by growth, not development and the timber being harvested will likely be used in products and not burned, there likewise won’t be a big increase in carbon released into the environment, Strand said.
The plan, and how to object, can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53629. Hard copies are available at the Manchester Ranger Station in Manchester, or the Forest Supervisor’s Office in Rutland. Call Strand at 767-4261, ext. 5522, or email jay.strand@usda.gov for more information.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.