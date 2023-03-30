The U.S. Forest Service plans to burn between 200 and 500 acres of forest this year.
Officials with the Green Mountain National Forest announced Thursday that it will use “prescribed fire” to reduce the amount of grass and brush in areas where it’s possible an uncontrolled fire could start. The burns are also done to create habitat for animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.