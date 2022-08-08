A fire on Forest Street on Monday displaced a number of people who city officials say should not have been there.

Fire Chief William Lovett said at least 16 people were at 49 Forest St. when the department responded to a call there early Monday morning. City Building Inspector Mark Sadakierski said an inspection last week had resulted in an order for some residents to vacate the building’s basement. Owner John Ruggiero said there were squatters at the building.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.