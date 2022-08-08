A fire on Forest Street on Monday displaced a number of people who city officials say should not have been there.
Fire Chief William Lovett said at least 16 people were at 49 Forest St. when the department responded to a call there early Monday morning. City Building Inspector Mark Sadakierski said an inspection last week had resulted in an order for some residents to vacate the building’s basement. Owner John Ruggiero said there were squatters at the building.
“They were supposed to be gone last week, but they didn’t leave,” Ruggiero said.
They appeared gone as of Monday afternoon. Lovett said the fire left the house uninhabitable and that city officials had helped all 16 people find emergency housing. He said nobody was hurt, and that a number of pets also escaped the building safely.
Lovett said the call came in at about 3:30 a.m. and that the fire’s cause was electrical in nature.
“The ceiling light in an upstairs bedroom shorted out, overheated, whatever, and the fire went up into the attic,” he said. “The crew got in and stopped it before it really got into the roof area.”
Lovett said there was some damage to the ceiling; the electrical system was severely damaged; and that there was water damage throughout the building.
“We covered what we could, but the house is uninhabitable,” he said.
Lovett said the extra occupants of the building — many in portions of it not set up as apartments — posed a challenge.
“You don’t typically try to look for people in basement and attic spaces because it would be unusual,” he said, adding that those areas are particularly dangerous to people in them during a fire. “Most attics, most basements have one way in and the same way out.”
Sadakierski said the staff members with details regarding the building were not immediately available on Monday.
“All I know is they did a (certificate of occupancy) last Thursday and they found the conditions in the basement not to be livable,” he said. “They said nobody could stay in the basement and they found people in the basement this morning. ... Obviously, things happen.”
Ruggiero said the squatters had been told by police to leave, but subsequently had returned.
“It’s not uncommon now to have that with squatters. It’s certainly a situation I face with other buildings. Somebody leaves, somebody lets someone move in, and the tenant moves out — it’s ridiculous. ... I’ve probably had four in the past two months.”
Ruggiero said the city’s homelessness problem is an issue for landlords.
“Once people are in, it’s very difficult to get them out,” he said. “I’m a larger owner. I can bear the expense. Imagine what it’s like for a mom-and-pop (landlord).”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
