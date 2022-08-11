City officials say they are trying to rebuild Forest Street to look better and apply modern safety and design standards.
Forest Street residents say that will leave them with nowhere to park.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 5:29 pm
The Public Works Committee meeting Wednesday appeared to end with an accord of sorts as Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo pledged to extend an on-street parking zone and the committee voted to recommend a review of the winter parking ban.
Mayor David Allaire told the residents he was hearing their concerns and taking them seriously.
“Whatever can be done, we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the city,” he said.
The work on Forest Street and Howe Street has involved not just repaving the roads, but installing curbing and re-establishing the green belt. Not only does this make the neighborhood sightlier and more pedestrian-friendly, Rotondo said, but it also helps with the city’s stormwater problem.
Many houses in the neighborhood have been converted to apartments, and a number of the lots have small driveways or no driveways at all, resulting in residents parking on the shoulder. While never enforced, Rotondo said this isn’t legal and is incompatible with maintaining the curbing and greenbelts.
Rotondo said the city recognized the need for parking, so came up with a configuration that created parking lanes. Residents said Wednesday this wasn’t leaving them enough parking, but a larger problem loomed — the lanes were on the street, and subject to the city’s winter parking ban. During winter months, the residents said, many of them would have nowhere to park.
“If you put in curbs, I cannot rent my apartments,” one woman said. “It’s as simple as that.”
Board President Mike Doenges said other communities have moved away from winter parking bans and that some abandoned a season-long ban in favor of a system where street lights warn people to clear the road for paving — though they would still need somewhere to go.
Others said a property with a burned-out house might come into the city’s possession for use as a parking lot.
Rotondo also said there needed to be some “personal responsibility” on the part of the landlords to provide parking for tenants.
City officials pledged to keep working with residents on the issue, but warned that the residents’ wishes were not the only ones that mattered.
“It’s going to be what it’s going to be,” Alderman Chris Ettori said. “It’s going to be about the whole community, what serves the whole community.”
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
