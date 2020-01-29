A Castleton man hired to help with the city's water-meter change-out has been arrested for stealing meters and selling them as scrap.
Rutland City Police announced that Paul E. Voight, 51, had been cited on felony charges of embezzlement and grand larceny. He is scheduled to appear in Rutland criminal court Feb. 24. City officials said Voight's employment had ended in November and the contractor who hired Voight overlooked his Vermont criminal record when doing background checks.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said Voight was hired in January of last year and trained by USI Services, one of the subcontractors working on the changeover. USI was responsible for screening hires, after which they were classified as temporary DPW employees.
Wennberg said a DPW employee began to suspect Voight of selling used brass water meter bodies to a local salvage yard. The used meters were being stored in an arrangement with Earth Waste Systems, which was going to scrap them after a year and deduct the storage costs from the scrap value, which it would then pay to the city.
"The policy was to retain them for a year, in case there were any questions regarding the final reading, anything like that," Wennberg said. "We obviously weren't checking inventory in the container on a regular basis."
A week after the initial suspicion, Wennberg said, the employee confirmed that Voight had been selling the meters and reported it to the city. Wennberg said Voight was placed on unpaid leave pending an investigation, during which he discovered that Voight had a criminal record and that USI had not screened its first batch of hires for criminal records in Vermont.
Greg Brovelli, director of operations for USI, declined to comment.
Wennberg said Voight was fired Nov. 22. Police said he sold more of the meters after he was fired, and all the meters he sold had a total value of $8,600. Wennberg said Voight made off with 100 of the old meters as well as 27 of the new smart meters that had yet to be installed.
"That's where more than $5,000 of the value came from," Wennberg said. "The new ones - they're perfectly usable, brand-new, out-of-the-box."
Wennberg said some, but not all, were recovered.
"They were stripped of all their electronics and components parts so it was just the brass bodies," Wennberg said.
Wennberg said stripping out the meter head made the casing more valuable as scrap, but rendered the old meters useless to the city in the event their final readings need to be checked. He said the serial numbers are on the casing rather than the head, so that even if the city were to recover the stripped-away components, it would be impossible to match them to the right customer.
This was the latest mishap in the changeover process, which has included an erroneous bill run being sent out to customers and the company hired to run the new system suddenly going out of business.
