A man who police said was a junior at Green Mountain College — which has since closed — is accused of sexually assaulting a high school student in his dormitory in March. Dominic J. Gully, 22, of Palmdale, California, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of sexual assault with no consent.
Court records said defense attorney Robb Spensley filed a request with the court on May 31 to waive Gully’s appearance in court.
However, the court rescheduled the arraignment for June 24 with a note that said a defendant can’t waive an appearance for a felony charge.
In an affidavit, Vermont State Police Trooper Steven Gelder said a report was made on March 2 by the victim’s father claiming his daughter was sexually assaulted by Gully, a student athlete at GMC.
On March 5, the girl told police and Department for Children and Families investigators she was a 16-year-old junior at Burr and Burton Academy, and was taking a literature course offered at GMC.
The girl told investigators she had contacted Gully, who she knew as an acquaintance and a basketball player at GMC.
She said she, Gully and two other men went to Gully’s dormitory room on the second floor of the Moses Building. She said over the course of her time there, Gully hugged her, put his arm around her and kissed her.
The girl told investigators she went to the bathroom and when she came out, the other two men left, leaving her alone in the room with Gully.
Gelder said the girl told investigators that Gully tried to put his hands inside her pants and she pushed his hands away.
According to the affidavit, Gully and the girl continued to have physical contact but the girl said as Gully removed her clothing, she asked what he was trying to do.
“She said Gully responded, ‘I am trying to (expletive) you.’ (The girl) said she told Gully that she did not want this to happen and that she had never done this before. (The girl) stated that she told Gully that she did not want to have sex with him. Gully asked if she would promise not to tell anyone,” the affidavit said.
At a later point in their encounter, she told him again she didn’t want to have sex, she told investigators.
According to the girl, Gully continued to force the contact even though she told him it was painful. As the encounter continued, she said she “froze and waited for the situation to end.”
The girl said she left Gully’s dormitory, walked to her car and called a friend to tell her what happened.
Gelder said he spoke with the friend on March 13 and she confirmed the girl called and “told her that she was just raped.”
Gully was arrested on campus on March 22 and taken to the Vermont State Police barracks, where he agreed to be interviewed, Gelder said.
Gully and the girl gave similar accounts of the start of the encounter, but Gully said when they went to his dormitory, the girl kissed him.
Gully said he told the girl she was free to go after she told him she wanted to leave but she stayed and they had consensual sexual contact. He said he didn’t remember the girl telling him no or pushing his hands away.
If Gully is convicted of the charge against him, he could be sentenced to a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in jail and a maximum term of life in jail.
