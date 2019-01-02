The former head of the Killington Arts Guild has pleaded guilty to a felony charge regarding inappropriate conduct toward one of the group's volunteers.
Michael D. Young, 72, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a single felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct. The charge carries a maximum of five years in prison. Court records show a sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 25, by which time Young is to have undergone a psychosexual screening as part of a pre-sentence investigation. He remains free on conditions he stay away from the victim and witnesses in the case.
Vermont State Police said the woman contacted them in January 2017, describing a series of incidents involving Young, who was then the treasurer of the now-defunct Killington Arts Guild. She said the first incident took place in 2013, when Young exposed his genitals to her while they were working on an art show opening. The woman told police she initially thought he had accidentally left his pants "opened up wide" after going to the bathroom, and that when she mentioned it to him, he replied "I hope that was not a problem."
The woman told police she discussed the incident with a friend, who told her that Young had a history of such behavior. The woman told police he exposed himself to her again two other times when she had to go to his home to get checks from him in his capacity as treasurer. The woman said she did not acknowledge Young's behavior because she was scared. She said Young never said anything while he exposed himself.
The woman told police that in 2015, after she finished teaching an art class at Sherburne Memorial Library, Young entered the room, exposed himself behind her and began touching her inappropriately. She said she initially froze, according to affidavits, and then slammed her chair into him and told him to leave.
Police said Young declined to be interviewed, and a background check showed a pending lewd and lascivious conduct charge from 2016 alleging a "disturbingly similar" pattern of behavior.
The Vermont Secretary of State's office lists the Killington Arts Guild as having dissolved Sept. 20, 2017. The group's website, which is still up and appears to have been last updated in 2016, lists Young as the "Interim President."
