The members of the Killington Search and Rescue Squad who had differences with the new fire chief are now joining a search and rescue team based in Brattleboro, and plan to be available in this area come hiking season.
In March, about 17 members of the Killington Search and Rescue Squad had a falling out with the new Killington Fire Chief, Chris LaHart. The department recently transitioned from an all-volunteer department to a hybrid of paid employees backed by volunteers.
LaHart formerly of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services in Virginia, was hired in December and became active in January. The KSAR team sent a letter to Killington town officials asking that they be placed outside LaHart’s command, claiming that he’d created a toxic work environment and accusing him of sexism.
LaHart has denied this. He wasn’t available for comment on Friday.
Since the falling out, the KSAR team has been deactivated, with LaHart saying he’ll work on rebuilding it.
David Coppock, an assistant leader of the former KSAR team, said Thursday that the group, though no longer officially KSAR, has been in contact with each other and attending training sessions. They plan to join Rescue Inc. based in Brattleboro and be available soon.
“They have various volunteer technical rescue groups all over southern Vermont, and we would be the most northern group that they have,” said Coppock.
The nature of backcountry rescue operations is such that members from a group can be fairly spread out, said Coppock. The former KSAR members didn’t just serve Killington, but would go all over Rutland County, or wherever, when called.
“If it happens in Mendon, we get the call. If it happens in Chittenden, we get the call,” he said.
Coppock said he’s not completely sure how this will work if Killington reactivates KSAR.
“We still have a huge role to play in this region, regardless of what Killington decides to do,” he said.
Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue Inc., said Thursday that its backcountry rescue teams are all volunteers.
“There were some challenges in the former organization that housed the Killington Search and Rescue Group,” he said. “It’s a group of volunteers that we’re very familiar with and we’ve worked with for over a decade. After hearing what was going on and the struggles that they were having keeping that service up and running for the area, we offered them the opportunity to join up with our team.”
He said he hopes to be able to have the new team active by the end of next week.
“I would anticipate that we’ll continue being called by the state police to respond to southern Vermont and other areas where they need search help,” he said. “If there’s a missing person in Vermont, in the backcountry, then Vermont State Police step in and organize the search effort, and we are one of the teams the state police use to execute that search.”
Drew Clymer, search and rescue coordinator at the Department of Public Safety, is the person who keeps a list of backcountry search and rescue groups that can be tapped for a search. He’s aware of the situation in Killington.
“I think it’s a unique situation and I don’t know if it’s going to cause any headaches,” he said. “There’s two sides to that, from a practical standpoint and from an emotional standpoint. I don’t know. I really don’t know. What I can tell you is, my goal is simply to have available resources to call upon in the event of an incident. Rescue Inc. is already very well established on what I call my ‘resource list,’ a known, capable entity that I can call upon, that’s all I can tell you.”
