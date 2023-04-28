The members of the Killington Search and Rescue Squad who had differences with the new fire chief are now joining a search and rescue team based in Brattleboro, and plan to be available in this area come hiking season.

In March, about 17 members of the Killington Search and Rescue Squad had a falling out with the new Killington Fire Chief, Chris LaHart. The department recently transitioned from an all-volunteer department to a hybrid of paid employees backed by volunteers.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

