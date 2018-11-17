The Vermont Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Norman McAllister, a former Franklin County state senator, who was convicted for procuring an employee of his farm for prostitution.
In July 2017, a jury convicted McAllister, 67, of Highgate Center, on a charge of prohibited acts for allegedly offering a woman who worked at his farm to a friend. McAllister allegedly arranged to have the woman provide a sexual favor in return for paying her electric bill.
The jury acquitted McAllister of charges of sexual assault and a second count of prohibited acts.
McAllister became a state senator in 2002 and was suspended in 2016 because of the accusations of sexual assault.
With a sex assault trial pending, McAllister lost a primary race in 2016.
McAllister was arrested after a woman who worked on his goat farm told police she had been forced into sexual acts to keep her job and her housing, which she said she needed to regain custody of her children.
McAllister said he had a sexual relationship with the woman but said it was consensual, and she was consoling him after the death of his wife.
Attorney Robert Katims, who represented McAllister, said McAllister’s attorneys were “very pleased but not surprised.”
“We thought at the time of the trial, there had been a couple of errors, that mistakes had been made by the court. The two biggest ones were the ones the Supreme Court looked at,” he said.
The Vermont Supreme Court decision, released on Friday, ordered a new trial for McAllister based on two issues.
First, the trial court allowed prosecutors to question McAllister about another incident in which he allegedly offered a woman a place to stay in exchange for sexual favors. The trial court had already ruled that information could not be used based on a motion filed before the trial began.
Prosecutors said the alleged offer of housing in exchange for sex to a second woman showed a plan or scheme that would demonstrate he made the offer to the first woman.
“The only material fact that was genuinely disputed in this case was the nature of the specific sexual acts in question. (McAllister’s) alleged behavior toward other women in the time before or after his sexual encounters with (the first woman) whether inappropriate or not, had no bearing on the state’s (case,)” wrote Justice Marilyn Skoglund in the decision.
“The state’s theory that (McAllister) exploited individuals over whom he had authority could not lead to a clear inference of a plan because (the second woman) was not under (McAllister’s) authority,” Skoglund added.
The second argument involved what was believed to be possible confusion over a part of McAllister’s testimony during which he said the woman implied she had sex with a man previously in exchange for money.
The jury asked to hear the testimony replayed but the judge, concerned the jury would be confused because of legal arguments over that particular piece of testimony, told them to disregard what McAllister had said.
However, the judge had never stricken the testimony from the record. Skoglund said the high court didn’t believe the judge had the right to remove the testimony after the trial had ended and jury deliberations began.
“Attorneys have the right to rely on the understanding that the evidence that has been admitted or excluded during trial will remain admitted or excluded when the case is given to the jury for deliberation. It would be fundamentally unfair to require attorneys to predict what evidence may or may not be removed from the jury’s consideration by the trial judge after closing arguments and after the case was given to the jury,” the decision said.
A call to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s office to ask whether the case would be re-tried or dismissed was not returned Friday.
Katims said if the state attempts to prosecute the case again, he would file a motion to dismiss the case “in the interest of justice, basically saying enough is enough.”
“Mr. McAllister has certainly been put through the wringer on all of this, and he hasn’t been convicted of anything,” Katims said.
