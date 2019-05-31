ADDISON — Vermont State Police divers and search teams will resume their search Saturday for the body of a former Sparta, New Jersey, mayor and police captain in Lake Champlain after family members expressed concern about his well-being, officials said Friday.
They are seeking Brian Brady, 57, now of Ringwood, New Jersey, in the area near the Champlain Bridge, which connects Vermont and New York, police said. He was reported missing at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Vermont State Police said.
A New Jersey appeals court ruled on Aug. 31, 2018, that Brady was given an improperly light sentence of one year on unsupervised probation for improper use of police databases. The court said the judge incorrectly downgraded the crimes and the 30-year police veteran needed to face time in prison. Brady was still awaiting re-sentencing.
At the request of family members, state troopers from the Williston barracks conducted a welfare check at a condominium owned by Brady at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Jeffersonville on Thursday, Sgt. Michael Notte said. He said the residence was unoccupied.
Investigators later learned Brady had rented a car in New Jersey on May 22 and drove to Vermont, Notte said. The car was spotted Friday at a Park-and-Ride lot in Addison about a quarter mile from the 2,200-foot bridge, police said.
The Vermont State Police Scuba Team, assisted by the New York State Police and the Essex County (N.Y.) Sheriff’s Office began a water search on Lake Champlain near the bridge on Friday.
The search continued until about 5 p.m. and will resume Saturday morning, Capt. Michael Manley, special operations commander, said Friday evening. He said New York State Police also had a boat in the area to keep other crafts away.
Brady is a white man, 6-feet 1-inches, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 878-7111.
Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman confirmed the missing man was the former mayor and police captain from the controversial New Jersey case.
Brady served on the Sparta Township Council from June 2006 to June 2010, including as mayor from 2008 to 2009.
He was a suspended police captain with the New Jersey Human Services Police when convicted at a 2014 trial on two charges he misused police databases for personal purposes, officials said. A judge cleared Brady on seven other counts.
Superior Court Judge Andrew J. Smithson convicted Brady for second-degree counts of official misconduct and computer theft following 25 days of trial in Mercer County.
Each of those charges carried a potential sentence of five to 10 years in state prison.
The judge, to spare Brady, downgraded the convictions from second degree — which, under the state’s sentencing guidelines, would have all but assured he went to prison for up to five years — to charges of the third degree, the New Jersey Herald reported.
The state appealed and a three-judge panel said Brady received an unjustifiably light sentence, the paper said.
The 30-year police veteran lost his $101,000-a-year police job and was stripped of his state pension, the Herald reported.
Judge Smithson found Brady innocent for charges of official misconduct, theft by deception and tampering with public records, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said.
