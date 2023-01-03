BARRE — A former state worker has been placed on probation for three months and must participate in restorative justice after he used taxpayer dollars to buy parts for his own vehicles.
John Johnson, 77, of Barre Town, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of petty larceny. Johnson was given a deferred sentence and placed on probation for three months. One of the conditions of his probation states he must participate in restorative justice programming and complete that programming before his probation ends.
If he successfully completes probation, the conviction will be removed from his record. If he violates the conditions of his probation, Johnson faces open sentencing on the misdemeanor conviction which carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault agreed to dismiss a felony count of embezzlement, three additional misdemeanor counts of petty larceny and four misdemeanor counts of false pretenses, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, Johnson had been working for the state Agency of Transportation as a parts specialist and was in charge of ordering parts for mechanics. Police said the state’s Department of Human Resources contacted law enforcement after an investigation revealed Johnson had been using the state’s account to order parts for personal vehicles.
When the department interviewed Johnson as part of the investigation, he resigned, according to court records.
Police said surveillance footage showed Johnson loading four tires into the bed of his truck and driving away with them. The department also found invoices where Johnson was ordering parts after hours or on weekends, according to court records. Police said eight of the invoices appeared to show Johnson ordering parts for his own vehicles using the state’s account.
Police said from November 2013 to September 2018, Johnson spent $1,127.30 of the state’s money on parts for his vehicles.
Thibault said at Tuesday’s hearing what the state had been looking for in this case is some acknowledgment of responsibility from Johnson. He said the state has since learned that the behavior Johnson was engaged in was more prolific than just one person.
“This is something, unfortunately, that’s alleged to be widespread,” the prosecutor said.
Thibault said the state is aware that sometimes good people make poor decisions. He said Johnson is retired, has had a long history of positive service to the state and is in his 70s without any criminal record.
He said he hopes the agreement and the restorative justice process will give Johnson some insight into what it means to take from taxpayers.
Johnson’s attorney, Robert Sheftman, said it was a fair resolution to the case.
“John Johnson worked for the State of Vermont for 50 years. ... It was a positive career,” the defense attorney said.
Johnson declined to speak when given the opportunity Tuesday.
Judge Kevin Griffin said he would accept the agreement because it’s an old case, having been filed in 2019, and it puts “the ball in (Johnson’s) court.” Griffin said it will be up to Johnson to get the conviction removed from his record by participating in the restorative justice process.
Griffin said if Johnson goes into the process saying he didn’t do anything wrong, the case will quickly get referred back to criminal court.
Sheftman said that would not be the case with his client. He said he appreciated the judge’s words, but that’s not the situation here and Griffin would not see Johnson back in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.