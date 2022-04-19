SPRINGFIELD – Vermont State Police say a former trooper lied under oath.
Zachary Gauthier, 31, was scheduled to appear in Windsor County criminal court in White River Junction Tuesday on charges of perjury, violating an abuse prevention order and cruelty to animals.
According to State Police, Gauthier punched his family's dog in December 2021. Police said he broke his knuckle during the incident.
Gauthier then lied about the injury on Feb. 24 during a hearing for a relief from abuse order being sought against him, according to police. Police said Gauthier also lied while under oath about the presence of alcohol in a vehicle he was driving in October.
Gauthier had been serving as a trooper with the State Police until he resigned last week. He was placed on paid leave earlier this year after the relief from abuse order was issued, according to police.
Police said the Washington County State's Attorney's office was consulted on the charges instead of prosecutors in Windsor County to avoid any conflict with those who may have worked with Gauthier.
