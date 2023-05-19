Hansen
Chris Hansen, left, with his wife Nancy. Hansen, a longtime U.S. marshal in Vermont and former state legislator, died at the age of 91 recently.

Christian Hansen Jr., the longest serving U.S. marshal in Vermont history and a former state legislator, has died. He was 91.

Hansen was shot at, chased fugitives, protected judges and witnesses and auctioned off seized property during more than 20 years as head of the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency in Vermont.

