Christian Hansen Jr., the longest serving U.S. marshal in Vermont history and a former state legislator, has died. He was 91.
Hansen was shot at, chased fugitives, protected judges and witnesses and auctioned off seized property during more than 20 years as head of the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency in Vermont.
President Richard Nixon, following the recommendation of U.S. Sen. George D. Aiken, R-Vt., appointed Hansen the U.S. marshal for Vermont with approval of the U.S. Senate in 1969. Hansen served until August 1977, including a short stint during the deadly 69-day standoff at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, in 1973.
Hansen, who was living in Brattleboro, was elected in 1980 to the Vermont House of Representatives replacing Rep. Tim O’Connor, a former speaker of the House.
Hansen’s legislative stint included a special summer session in 1981 that passed a progressive law that said criminals as young as 10 years old could be charged in adult court with a dozen major crimes, including murder, arson and rape. The historic session came after more than 30,000 Vermonters petitioned then-Gov. Richard Snelling for juvenile reforms in the wake of a rape/homicide of a 12-year-old girl and the rape/attempted homicide of her classmate in Essex Junction in May 1981. The attackers were 16- and 15-year-old boys.
President Ronald Reagan reappointed Hansen to the position of marshal with unanimous consent of the Senate in 1982. Hansen served until his retirement in October 1994. He and his wife, Nancy, moved from South Burlington to Rutland after retirement.
During his time as marshal, Hansen often spoke with fondness for his staff, especially when the U.S. Department of Justice selected Vermont as one of the three best run offices among the 94 districts nationwide in 1993.
After retirement, Hansen and his wife split time between their summer home in Rutland and winter home in Bradenton, Florida.
A memorial service for Hansen will be planned for this summer in Rutland.
Hansen died in Florida on Mother’s Day after a short illness. Nancy, his wife of 66 years, had died in August 2021 in Rutland.
The Hansens owned a couple of businesses in Brattleboro, including Taylor for Flowers and Avenue Grocery, before moving to South Burlington.
Hansen served in the U.S. Air Force (1951-55), where he attained the rank of staff sergeant and was a Korean War veteran.
Hansen began his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff in Franklin County and in Windham County,
The Fitchburg, Massachusetts, native was employed by New England Telephone from 1955 to the late 1960s, moving to Vermont in 1965 and served as a manager in Brattleboro and St. Albans.
He attended Fitchburg State University and Stevens Business College of Fitchburg.
Hansen was community minded and served in several organizations in Vermont, including the American Legion, Moose Club, VFW, The Elks, Kiwanis and Rotary. He was also an active member of the Cairo and Sahib Shriners and was a past potentate.
Hansen was a huge baseball fan, collecting cards, uniforms, bats and more. He was a Red Sox fan for over 75 years and rarely missed Opening Day at Fenway Park. He also followed the Vermont Reds and Vermont Lake Monsters. When he moved to Florida, Hansen became an active member of the Pittsburgh Pirates Booster Club for Spring Training and worked at the ballpark.
Survivors include daughters, Susan (Graydon) Densmore, of Ticonderoga, New York, and Cindy (Louis) Bennice, of Ballston Spa, New York, and a son, Mark (Diane) Hansen, of Fort McCoy, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.