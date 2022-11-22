Claudio Fort will step down as CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center at the end of December, according to a statement the hospital released late Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Judi Fox, has been named interim president and CEO. A search committee has been formed to find a permanent replacement, according to the statement. Fort did not immediately return a call late Tuesday afternoon, and inquiries to other sectors of the hospital leadership were referred to spokesperson Gerianne Smart, who declined to comment.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

