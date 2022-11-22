Claudio Fort will step down as CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center at the end of December, according to a statement the hospital released late Tuesday.
Chief Financial Officer Judi Fox, has been named interim president and CEO. A search committee has been formed to find a permanent replacement, according to the statement. Fort did not immediately return a call late Tuesday afternoon, and inquiries to other sectors of the hospital leadership were referred to spokesperson Gerianne Smart, who declined to comment.
The hospital’s statement included a quote attributed to an email Fort wrote to staff, which reads: “I have come to a personal decision that I need to make some definitive changes, which includes stepping down from my role as CEO to take some extended time off and focus on my health.”
Fort took over the hospital in April 2018 and steered it through the COVID-19 pandemic, managing the adaptations there while advising the public about health and safety measures.
Fox has been employed at Rutland Regional for more than 32 years, according to the statement, and also serves on the boards of directors for Brattleboro Retreat and the United Way of Rutland County, as well as the finance committee of OneCare Vermont. She is a member of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems and an advisory member for the American Hospital Association.
The statement also included a quote from RRMC Board President Mark Foley Jr., thanking Fort for his leadership and Fox for stepping in as interim CEO. Foley said she and the leadership team have “the full confidence of the board of directors.”
