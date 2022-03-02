In a race that city officials credit with driving high voter turnout, four candidates emerged on top of a crowded field to secure their place on the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners.
Marybeth Lennox-Levins, Courtney Collins, Karen Bossi and Sara Atkins Doenges were the top vote-getters out of 10 candidates vying to win a quartet of three-year seats on the board.
Voter turnout was high Tuesday in Rutland, with more than 2,900 ballots being turned in, exceeding the amount the city had ordered. The additional ballots needed to be hand counted, which delayed official results until Wednesday morning.
The results are as follows: Lennox-Levins received 1,456 votes; Collins received 1,442 votes; Bossi received 1,296; Atkins Doenges received 1,295; Marisa Kiefaber received 1,227 votes; Bob Pearo Jr. received 1,070 votes; Heather Hauke received 975 votes, Cynthia Laskevich received 893 votes; Dave Searles received 334 votes; and Kam Johnston received 186 votes.
Collins, Atkins Doenges, Kiefaber and Lennox-Levins ran on a slate put up by Rutland Forward, a local political group with the motto “making a Rutland for everyone.”
The group’s candidates had a successful day at the polls. In addition to winning seats for three of its four candidates for School Board, all three of Rutland Forward’s Board of Aldermen candidates also won their bids.
But Rutland Forward wasn’t the only group represented on the ballot this Town Meeting Day.
Bossi, Hauke, Laskevich and Pearo ran on a competing slate calling itself “Rutland Parents 4 All Students”
The Rutland Parents slate — which grew out of the community that rallied around efforts to reinstate the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo — ran on a platform of, among other issues, addressing bullying and violence in schools, and making the School Board more accessible and accountable to parents and guardians.
With no incumbents seeking reelection, the new commissioners will bring with them a wave of fresh voices and ideas to a board, which has been rocked by controversy and division in recent months.
Speaking Wednesday, Lennox-Levins said she was looking forward to serving on the board.
“It’s really humbling to have Rutland City speak so loudly and to come out so strongly in favor of the Rutland Forward candidates, including myself,” she said.
While campaigning, Lennox-Levins said she consistently heard that voters were looking for a return to civility and professionalism on the School Board.
“I heard that they wanted people on the board who were absolutely going to put the students — all the students — and the hard work that teachers do first,” she said.
Atkins Doenges said she was encouraged by voter turnout.
“No matter what the outcome was, I was just really happy to see that many people out voting and really trying to make their voice heard,” she said.
Atkins Doenges said she believes Rutland Forward’s positive message resonated with the community.
“People were very thankful that we were stepping up and wanting to improve things and wanting to get involved and wanting to help the kids out and help the teachers out,” she said.
Bossi expressed gratitude to her supporters, adding, “I’m ready to get to work on the School Board.”
Collins said she was still processing her victory, calling it “exciting and surreal.”
“I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to serve our community,” she said.
Collins said voters seemed to be sending a message that they want to see a positive change in the community.
“They’re excited to see people that are motivated to be a part of that change,” she said.
