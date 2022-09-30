Two Democrats are challenging two Republicans for their seats in the Rutland-2 House district.
The incumbents are Thomas Burditt, of West Rutland, and Art Peterson, of Clarendon. Burditt has been in the Legislature for 12 years while Peterson is seeking his second term. Their challengers are Ken Fredette, of Wallingford, and Dave Potter, of Clarendon. Potter previously served in the House from 2005 to 2021.
While the candidates are the same as they were in 2020, the district’s lines have since been redrawn. It now consists of Clarendon, Wallingford, West Rutland and a large portion of Rutland Town, having gained the latter with the loss of Tinmouth and Proctor.
Thomas BurdittBurditt was born in Rutland and moved to West Rutland in 1996 to live on part of his family’s farm. He spent 24 years working at Vaillancourt Tree (Landscape) Service, starting out as a laborer and working his way up to vice president and part owner of the company. After leaving there, he sold cars at Kinney Motors for a year before starting his own lawn-mowing company, which he’s had for more than 20 years now.
He had a brief stint on the West Rutland Select Board in 2005. He ran for House five years later and won.
“The biggest reason was people leaving the state for opportunities, and it wasn’t just people in general, it was my kids. My kids left,” he said. “So it hit close to home, and that was the start of it for me.”
Before that, he’d been involved with the now defunct Rutland County Pro-Business Coalition, serving as its vice chair.
“I’ve gotten some pretty significant things passed, actually,” he said of his time in the Legislature. “A few years back, we did a privacy bill that I had a lot of input on, that was in our committee. It had to do with your emails and your text messages and things like that, where it pretty much locked them up where law enforcement, or that type of entity, couldn’t get into them without a warrant.”
Burditt serves as vice chair on the House Committee on Judiciary.
He also supported bills related to PFOA contamination. Much of the PFOA issue was centered around North Bennington, but some wells in Clarendon also were found to be contaminated.
While he’s been in the Legislature, Burditt has discovered one of his passions is the safety of children. He said he’s been a lead sponsor or at least a strong proponent of bills aimed at keeping kids safe from online predators. One thing he’d like to do is pass a bill bolstering the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
Burditt said he doesn’t normally comment on federal elections, being a state lawmaker.
“I will talk about election integrity here in the state of Vermont, and I think it couldn’t be any better,” he said. “I think Secretary of State (Jim) Condos) has done a great job as far as our election integrity goes.”
Burditt voted against Proposition 5, which later became Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment to the state Constitution.
“My overall view is pretty libertarian, that anybody can do anything they want as long as it doesn’t hurt somebody else and even with that, I believe that, but I really didn’t make my decision on how to vote on that, my constituents did,” said Burditt. “I heard from my constituents at, literally, a 50-to-1 rate to vote against it. So they decided how I was going to vote on it.”
Ken Fredette“I used to like to say I’m a native Vermonter, but it occurred to me that I’m not Abenaki. So I say I’m an eighth-generation Vermonter,” said Fredette.
Raised in Rutland Town, Fredette has lived in Wallingford for the past 35 years.
He spent much of his professional life as a commercial diver, which had him working for long periods of time in different parts of the country.
“We spent about four years down in Louisiana, but other than that I’ve been in Vermont my whole life so far,” he said.
He’s been a state snowplow driver, a lift operator at Pico Mountain, and had a 16-year stint as a service technician for the likes of Sears and other companies. He was working as a diver at the Rutland City Reservoir when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred in New York City and recalls seeing no airplanes in the skies in the days that followed. The final 17 years of his diving career, he spent at hydroelectric facilities around New England.
“I loved it, it was a great career,” he said, though he said he doesn’t miss all the traveling.
Fredette was asked to run for the House in 2012. He’d spent many years on the local school board and was once president of the Vermont School Boards Association. He also served on the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, working with Act 250 permits.
“One of my platforms is: People can disagree and still get good work done and come to a conclusion,” he said. “Find where your common ground is and move forward, get some work done.”
He didn’t run again until 2018 when his family life once again allowed for it.
Though he’s never been a state lawmaker, Fredette saidhe has some familiarity with the way it works, having testified on education bills and helped to craft resolutions.
He said he wishes to be a voice for people who are marginalized.
“My primary concern is climate change, hands down,” he said. “That’s not a really popular position in this area, or maybe even in Vermont in general, but I see a clear and present danger with our weather patterns.”
He said he believes the planet will survive the coming decades, but humanity might not do so well if it doesn’t act differently — and soon.
“All of these other issues don’t really matter if you don’t have a planet to live on,” he said.
Besides climate change, Fredette said one issue he sees as being a priority is housing.
“It’s a critical need. We have people that want to come to Vermont and raise their families and they can’t find housing, they can’t find decent childcare,” he said.
These things exist, he said, but there isn’t enough.
He said he also believes everyone should have good, affordable health care.
Fredette said he’d support weatherization efforts, as that tackles both housing and climate change. As someone who was once homeless for a brief period, he said he wants to see more done for people without proper housing.
He said he also believes farmers need more support and, if the state is going to tell them to pollute less, then it needs to support them more in that effort.
Fredette said he’s seen no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections.
He supports Article 22, saying it simply preserves what’s in Vermont already and makes efforts to change it more difficult but not impossible. He said he believes there’s been a great deal of fear mongering around the abortion issue.
Fredette said he’s a gun owner and considers himself a moderate on gun control. He said he doesn’t believe in a strict ban, nor does he believe people should have unfettered access to firearms.
Art Peterson
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Peterson graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1973, where he had been recruited to play football. He spent five years in the military after that. He was married in 1973.
“We came through Vermont on our honeymoon and said if we can ever manage it we’d come here and live,” he said. “And as things worked out, I was able to secure a job with, at that time, New England Telephone as an engineer here in Rutland.”
He and his wife came to Clarendon in 1978 and have been there ever since, raising three sons and a daughter. Peterson spent his working life as an engineer for the telephone companies. Though he retired in 2003, he continued doing contract work for them and occasionally does so even today.
Much of Peterson’s free time has gone into youth programs. He established the Mill River Union High School football program, eventually becoming the head coach from 2008 to 2012. He’d been an assistant coach there for some time and worked on a flag football program in Wallingford. He also coached girl’s basketball at Wallingford prior to the pandemic.
He ran for House in 2020 because of the Global Warming Solutions Act, which was passed by the Legislature, vetoed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, then turned into law following an override vote.
“I feel like that, in my opinion, it’s a really bad bill,” said Peterson. “I did not like the fact that we have an unelected panel that’s going to tell us how to live our lives. When that got passed, I felt it was time to make a move and run. That was the final straw, and that’s why I ran.”
His first year as a lawmaker coincided with the pandemic, meaning he did much of his legislative work remotely and had difficulty making connections with other legislators. He said he believes a second term is needed for him to get much traction as a House representative.
“The main thing for me was, then and will always be, to limit the size, scope and cost of state government,” said Peterson. “I’m a pretty conservative guy and I think that piece of it is the most important piece any legislator can think about is what we’re doing with our state government, what we want it to do, what we don’t want it to do, and make those calls.”
Given his party is in the minority, he said there’s a limit as to what they can accomplish, but in general he’ll vote against anything he feels is a carbon tax, or any other kind of “negative type of climate mandates.”
“I want to support law enforcement with tougher penalties for criminals and I will support gun rights,” he said. “Those pretty much are the backbone of where I’m coming from.”
He is strongly opposed to what’s become Article 22.
“Those words don’t contain a sex, they don’t contain an age, there’s no protection for the unborn at all, so I find that totally unacceptable,” he said. “Most Americans don’t want totally unfettered abortion up to the day of birth and I certainly don’t either and so I’m opposed based on the fact we don’t protect our own young, in my opinion.”
As for the validity of the 2020 elections, he said he thinks it’s time to move on.
“It is what it is, I hate to say it that way,” he said. “At this point we need to accept what happened. I’m way past that personally. President Biden is our president and he’s got to stand on his own with what he does and the past is the past. You can’t dwell on things, you can’t wring your hands all day, you’ve got to move forward.”
He said he does not support efforts to end qualified immunity for police and would likely oppose any gun control bill, though he’d have to see said bills first before making a decision.
Dave PotterPotter lives in the Chippenhook area of Clarendon on the farm his family has owned for two centuries. He’s been a lifelong Vermonter, save for the four years he spent on active duty in the Air Force.
“And that included a year in Vietnam,” he said.
He grew up in Rutland City, attended Rutland schools, then went on to the University of Vermont before joining the military.
“After I got out of the service, I had a few short jobs, and then I taught school at Rutland High School for 40 years, part-time and full-time,” he said.
He taught biology, chemistry and driver’s education.
“I guess I’ve always been interested in politics,” he said. “When you have a chance to try and make improvements, you have to work with others. You don’t do anything by yourself in the Legislature, or really even on a select board. You have to have more than half of the rest of the board or the rest of the Legislature working with you in order to pass something. Otherwise, you’re pretty ineffective.”
He served as vice chair of the House Committee on Transportation for 10 years under a Republican chairperson. That arrangement isn’t usual in the House, he said, and he believes he was appointed for his ability to work with others with differing political dispositions.
Fortunately, he said, transportation infrastructure is an issue where partisan divides are less pronounced.
“They might fight a little about things, geographically; otherwise, who’s against bridges and roads and pavement, airports and railroads? We all know we need those, so we tend to work together to do it, so it worked out good for 10 years,” he said.
He lost to Peterson in 2020 by 42 votes. Potter said that he considers Peterson a friend, but the two vote quite differently. Potter said he would not have approved of the redistricting plan that affected Rutland Town, nor would he have opposed the state budget.
If he’s elected again, Potter said he’d like to work on getting the state through what’s hopefully the end of the pandemic as “ faithfully and efficiently as possible.” He said he also plans to support Vermont families through good jobs and economic opportunities, and will advocate for “quality and affordable education, health care, and a solid environmental future for our children and grandchildren.”
As far as the abortion amendment goes, Potter said he doesn’t feel politicians should make those decisions for people.
“I’ve never counseled any woman to have an abortion, and I’m not going to, but on the other hand I’m not going to stand between what a doctor and a woman have decided or what a clergyman and a woman have decided or what a spouse and a woman have decided, it’s up to them,” he said. “It’s not up to me, the politician, to make those kinds of judgments.”
He said that he’s seen no evidence of fraud in the 2020 elections.
Potter said he was also in the Vermont Air Guard for 28 years and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He said he supports various local economic development groups and initiatives.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.