Kathleen Krevetski became the fourth person to enter the 2021 mayoral race this week.
Krevetski, who made her announcement in a prepared statement issued Friday, is a retired nurse and one of the organizers of the Vermont Farmers Food Center.
She also has been involved in a variety of local causes, such as the petition drive to get a referendum on the city ballot condemning the Supreme Court decision in Citizens United to the effort to remove fluoride from city water. Also, she served as the city treasurer of Middlebury, Connecticut, for two years in the 1990s.
Krevetski said her platform calls for an economic development strategy centered on agriculture, saying she has been inspired by her experiences working with the VFFC.
“The farmers are the resource,” she said. “The foods they grow are the resource. The people who make value-added products are the resource. They are right among us.”
Krevetski said food was a growing industry that Rutland was well-positioned to take advantage of.
“I choose the food industry rather than going out of state, rather than going out of state looking for high-paying future jobs,” she said. “People like eating their neighbors’ food that they made. They like eating their neighbors’ eggs. They like knowing where their food comes from.”
Krevetski said half of Rutland’s children are eligible for free or reduced-cost lunch, pointing to excessive poverty in the community
“We need to change,” she said. “Things aren’t working in Rutland. ... There’s people with abundance and there’s people without much at all and we need to share. Sharing is the biggest gift in life.”
With Mayor David Allaire seeking a third term, Krevetski joins Alderman Chris Ettori and political newcomer Matthew Seager in challenging him.
“I think it shows we are aware in Rutland, and we have a tremendous population that wants to give back,” she said. “Volunteers have been the foundation of the Rutland community ever since (Tropical Storm) Irene.”
