CHITTENDEN — A newly established forest preschool in Chittenden has hired its first staff members and is officially open to the greater public for enrollment.
Fox Hollow Forest School is a year-round, nature-based pre-K program that will be based in Barstow Memorial School beginning in the fall. Serving up to 20 3- and 4-year-olds, the school will feature outdoor classrooms, a natural playground and regular access to the East Creek Trails.
Last April, the Barstow Unified Union School Board voted 3-1 to approve the concept for a one-year pilot of the forest school and since then, co-founder Clair Purcell said things have been very busy with preparations for opening day.
“It’s exciting and kind of surreal. We keep saying, ‘Are we sure this is actually happening?’ It feels like there’s going to be something around the corner where it’s not going to keep happening. But it is. We’ve got the teachers, and we’ve got kids enrolled, and it’s opening,” Purcell said.
In a press release last week, Purcell and her team announced that it had hired Jennifer Popp and Cristy Lauzon as the program’s director and lead teacher, respectively.
Both familiar faces in the community, Popp is the current director of the Pittsford Recreation Center and Lauzon is a yoga instructor for 3- to 5-year-olds at Mindful Monkeys in Rutland.
Having previously owned and operated a nature-based child care program for 19 years, the Children’s Garden Daycare, Popp said she is very excited to take on the position and that she’s missed working with children.
“(I’m hoping) to bring some insight into what a forest preschool looks like and teach children in an outdoor play space,” Popp said. “Children learn better in an outdoor program. Outdoor (play) comes naturally to most of us, and when we think about our childhoods, our fondest memories are usually outdoors.”
Lauzon, a former kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade teacher at Barstow Memorial School, said she is looking forward to helping children “learn through the explorative process” in an outdoor setting.
Currently, she said she is working on designing and sourcing materials for the school’s indoor and outdoor spaces.
“I’d like to bring curiosity and lots of hands-on experiences for the children (to this role),” Lauzon said. “I’m also hoping to bring yoga to the program, both inside and outdoors, through that adventure experience ... I just hope to inspire the kids in whatever way that I can where they’re ‘learning through doing’ as much as possible. And this program certainly lends itself to that.”
As of earlier this week, Purcell said the program is roughly half full and enrollments are ongoing.
She added that enrolled and curious families are invited to attend an open house event from 6 to 7 p.m. July 13 at Barstow Memorial School, Room 107.
“We wanted the parents to have an opportunity to meet both teachers and see the room. It hasn’t been possible to date because the room has been used for something else at Barstow, but it’s now all cleared out,” Purcell said. “Jen and Cristy will run the evening, and everyone can see the room or go for a wander down to the East Creek Trail portion if they’d like to see the outdoor space.”
“Nature-based education has really been shown to create a lot of positive social and emotional outcomes, particularly in children under five, because they learn through play,” Purcell said. “That strong foundation in their development and (learning) how they’re connected to the natural world are really going to be valuable for a lot of kids.”