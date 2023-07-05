CHITTENDEN — A newly established forest preschool in Chittenden has hired its first staff members and is officially open to the greater public for enrollment.

Fox Hollow Forest School is a year-round, nature-based pre-K program that will be based in Barstow Memorial School beginning in the fall. Serving up to 20 3- and 4-year-olds, the school will feature outdoor classrooms, a natural playground and regular access to the East Creek Trails.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0