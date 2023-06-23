The new CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center says she won't need to ease into the job.
Judi Fox, who took over as interim CEO when Claudio Fort stepped down last November, was named to the position permanently this week by the hospital's board of directors. Fox was previously the chief financial officer of the hospital, but she has had a 33-year career there, starting with summer jobs in collections when she was in college, followed by a position as an accountant.
"I have had a wonderful career here," Fox said Friday. "I have had the opportunity to work with some wonderful mentors in the organization that supported me. ... I'd love nothing more than to pay it back a bit."
Fox said she also liked that the job was one of service to the community.
In a prepared statement issued Friday, hospital board Chair Mark Foley Jr. said Fox was hired at the end of an extensive national search process.
"Judi is an experienced leader who has worked tirelessly on behalf of the hospital and our community for many years," he said. "She has had much success in her efforts recently and throughout her tenure and has the full confidence of the board of directors to continue to move the organization forward."
Fox said she started implementing her vision for the hospital when she became interim CEO.
"We were very focused and oriented on leading the community through COVID," she said. "I think we did a phenomenal job, but we walked away from some of what our culture had been."
They also had a very bad year financially, Fox said, losing $12 million. Access to health care was a challenge, she said, and the field has suffered from the same labor shortages and recruitment woes that have bedeviled other institutions.
Fox said she wants to focus on making the hospital a "care collaborator," working with partners in the community to make sure patients are seen to in a more "holistic" manner.
"We have shut our doors to the community through COVID," she said, "We want the community to know we're back."