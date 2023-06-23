The new CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center says she won't need to ease into the job.

Judi Fox, who took over as interim CEO when Claudio Fort stepped down last November, was named to the position permanently this week by the hospital's board of directors. Fox was previously the chief financial officer of the hospital, but she has had a 33-year career there, starting with summer jobs in collections when she was in college, followed by a position as an accountant.

