Elizabeth Carmack, who operates Taconic Dental Arts in Rutland and Bennington Dental Center with her husband Tyler Carmack, are opening up their operatories in lieu of Memorial Day on Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
“We just want to give back,” Elizabeth Carmack said at her office Thursday.
In house dental visits will be limited to same-day procedures and anyone with a valid military identification is eligible on a first come, first serve basis.
“Last year we gave away over $100,000 in dental services,” Margot Cebo, operations manager, said. “This is our third year doing it.”
The Carmack's are teaming up with three other dentists in their practice to help with the workload.
The Rutland office is located at 163 Jackson Avenue and their Bennington office is at 219 River Street.
