PAWLET — It's free fishing day on June 8, and everyone is invited to Lake St. Catherine to participate, regardless of age or ability, according to a release.
The family event is hosted by the Pawlet Public Library and designated by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, so participants won't need a fishing license to apply, and Let's Go Fishing instructor Richard Mann will be on site to teach youth and adults the skills they need.
Lines will be cast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a small amount of of fishing poles will be provided by the VDFW, but individuals are encouraged to bring their own fresh water fishing pole.
Interested parties can call 802-325-3123 for more information and to register.
