NORTH HERO — Free Ice Fishing Day is Jan. 26. The Fish and Wildlife Department is hosting an “Ice Fishing Festival” at Knight Point State Park to celebrate. The event is free and open to all ages, taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Department staff and instructors from the “Let’s Go Fishing Program” will teach attendees some ice fishing skills including knot tying, baiting, using an ice fishing rod, and how to stay warm while out on the ice. Folks can also learn about fishing laws and regulations and how to identify fish species.
Hot cocoa and warming huts will be available.
“Ice fishing is one of the most accessible forms of fishing and can be a great way to introduce people to how much fun fishing can be,” said Jud Kratzer, fisheries biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Department. “This festival will demonstrate that ice fishing isn’t just about catching fish. It’s also a great way to spend some time outdoors with friends and family. You can skate, sled, make a snow fort and have a cookout – all while waiting for the flags on your tip-ups to signal when you’ve caught a fish.”
The department will have equipment on hand for people to borrow. They can also bring their own. For more information contact Corey Hart at 802-265-2279 or corey.hart@vermont.gov. Registration can be completed online in advance at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/132707
