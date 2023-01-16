KILLINGTON — A local man was seriously injured on Friday after being thrown from his vehicle during a crash.
Killington Police said via its Facebook page that at 4:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a reported crash involving a car and a tractor trailer near Winterberry Road.
Police believe that Joseph Ceccacci, of Killington, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup westward in the passing lane of Route 4. Witnesses to the crash told police they saw his truck go into a spin and make contact with a tractor trailer traveling in the opposite direction.
After the collision, the Dodge reportedly spun around three times, during which Ceccacci was thrown from the vehicle. He was found beside it by bystanders who attempted to help him.
He was traveling with a dog, which police said was seen fleeing into the nearby woods.
The tractor trailer was driven by Hunter Daniels, according to police. After the collision with Ceccacci, he lost control of the rig and it went into a ditch before going back onto the road, blocking both lanes. Daniels wasn’t injured. The tanker he was hauling was for water, but it was empty at the time.
The road was closed both ways for two hours before opening up to one lane, then had to close periodically as tow vehicles worked to remove the Dodge and the tractor trailer.
Killington Auto towed the Doge while Lyman’s Towing of Royalton saw to the tractor trailer. Both sections had to be removed individually, according to police.
Ceccacci was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center where as of Friday he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Fair Haven Police Officer Cheri McDermott, who was off-duty at the time, went looking for Ceccacci’s dog, Arlo, but couldn’t find him. Killington Police Chief Whit Montgomery stated Monday that Arlo was found on Sunday near Killington Deli about half a mile from the crash. Montgomery said the dog appeared OK, but was taken to a veterinarian as a precaution.
